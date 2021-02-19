Helena summer camp to offer horse riding lessons

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — The Rocking S Farm, a hidden gem in Helena that sits on 20 acres of land off Shelby County 93, is gearing up to offer its summer horse camps during the months of June, July and August.

The farm is owned by Suzanne Schnetzler, who has been working with and around horses for around 50 years, so her goal is to pass down her love and depth of knowledge about horses to spark the same love in children.

After leaving a year of being distanced and quarantined, horseback riding has emerged as a safe outdoor activity that can teach young children valuable lessons and provide safe and fun activity.

There are three different rounds of summer camps that will run from June 14-18, July 19-23 and Aug. 2-4. Some of the things the camp will consist of include things like “riding, grooming, feeding, tacking, cleaning stalls, playing games, crafts and meeting new friends,” according to their website.

At the camps, Schnetzler and her team of camp leaders are well-equipped to give instruction to first-time riders as well as those who want to further their knowledge of horses. It is through these lessons at the camps where children will grow to love and appreciate the magnificent animals while also developing a new skill.

Parents who want to enroll their children will need to fill out a registration form and a waiver, then pay a $100 deposit to secure a spot in one of the camps.

The camps will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, and parents may register their children by visiting Rockingsfarmriding.com/campregistration.