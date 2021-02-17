February 17, 2021

Martha Mitchell Johnston

By Staff Reports

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Martha Mitchell Johnston
Calera

Martha Mitchell Johnston passed away Friday, Feb. 12 from natural causes at the age of 94.

Martha was a long-time resident of Calera.

She is preceded in death by her former husband, Dr. W.S. Mitchell, and her husband, Garnett F. Johnston, as well as her eldest son, W. Eason Mitchell.

She is survived by her son, Timothy L. Mitchell, and her daughters, Gayle Falkner and Susan Mitchell Jones, as well as her seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation for friends and family will be at the Elmwood Cemetery Chapel in Birmingham at 1 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 21 followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service.

