Alabaster, Shelby County, Pelham schools on two-hour delay for Wednesday

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to the remnants of mischievous winter weather across Shelby County on Tuesday, Feb. 16, local schools are taking precautions for their return to school on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

After closing on Tuesday, Alabaster City, Pelham City and Shelby County schools will all operate on a two-hour delays due to the remaining threat of hazardous road conditions.

Many roads across the area have started to dry out, temperatures across the county have been below freezing all day, which could cause more travel concerns for areas that didn’t dry out during the day.

The high on Wednesday, however, will be 47 degrees according to the National Weather Service and temperatures are expected to be above freezing by 9 a.m. with the sun shining.

Buses will run two hours behind their usual schedule across the county with the delayed start.