February 15, 2021

Hoover City Schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 16

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:19 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – All Hoover City Schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the threat of winter weather and potentially hazardous road conditions.

No HCS employees are to report to their facilities.

In addition, all after-school activities will be canceled on Feb. 16.

Schools were closed on Monday, Feb. 15, and curbside meal pickup at Green Valley Elementary from 4-6 p.m. has been canceled.

HCS will share updates regarding any changes for Wednesday.

