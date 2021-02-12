Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 21-28:
Jan. 21
-Forgery from an unknown location. $244.84 was stolen from a check.
Jan. 22
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham.
-Death investigation from the 11000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A bag of Fentanyl (500 milliliters) was damaged or destroyed.
-Property located from Egg and Butter road near Beaver Creek Road, Shelby. Various cards including an Alabama EBT card were recovered.
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Trace and Alabama 119, Birmingham. A 2019 Nissan Sentra was damaged.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Charing Wood Lane, Birmingham.
-Information report from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 337, Chelsea.
-Property damage from U.S. 280 West and Chelsea Park Drive, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Incident from Bear Creek Road at Forest Lakes Boulevard.
-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.
-Identity theft from the 5400 block of Riverview Parkway, Birmingham.
-Unlawful use of debit or credit card from the 100 block of Astor Circle, Chelsea. $400 was stolen.
-Burglary from the 2000 block of Park Spring Lane, Chelsea. A Whirlpool kitchen range valued at $570, Whirlpool microwave valued at $295 and Whirlpool dishwasher valued at $215 were stolen.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 400 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 200 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.
-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.
-Theft of property from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Dyson hair dryer valued at $450, iPad valued at $300 and Wahl hair clippers valued at $75 were stolen.
Jan. 23
-Incident from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2500 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A red “Jefe Og” bag containing suspected marijuana (1 gram), grinder and a Sunkist bottle and socket fashioned into a pipe containing burnt residue and resin believed to be burnt marijuana were confiscated.
-Missing person-juvenile from the 100 block of Al-Youth Drive, Westover.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A brass door knob valued at $100 was damaged.
-Harassment from Shelby County 313, Columbiana.
-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 200 block of Hayride Road, Maylene.
-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 74, Chelsea. A door and miscellaneous items were damaged.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, burglary from the 1900 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.
-Harassment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham (two counts).
Jan. 24
-Incident from U.S. 280 near Belcher Drive. A 2014 Ford Focus was damaged.
-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totaling $57.28 were stolen, and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for meth was confiscated.
-Property damage from Alabama 145 and Nine Oaks Drive, Shelby. A 2018 Ford Explorer was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items from Walmart totaling $57.28 were stolen, and a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for meth was confiscated.
-Incident from an unspecified location in Vincent.
Jan. 25
-Domestic violence investigation from the 4100 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A Coach wallet, Yeti cooler valued at $200, Yeti thermos valued at $50, Nike Vapor Max shoes valued at $120, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200 and an Under Armour gym bag with contents valued at $50-plus were stolen.
-Property damage from the 800 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham. A mailbox and pole were damaged.
-Harassing communications from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.
-Information report (mental health) from Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana.
-Leaving scene of accident from the 2200 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2013 Honda Civic was damaged.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Depot Street, Montevallo. A purse valued at $50 was damaged.
-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. A Taurus .380 was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A police badge valued at $150 was stolen.
-Death investigation from the 11200 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.
-Identity theft from the 3700 block of Woodbine Way, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
Jan. 26
-Death investigation from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.
-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A Billboard Bluetooth speaker valued at $10.90 was stolen.
-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (1.8 grams) was reported.
-Incident from Weeping Circle, Wilsonville.
-Death investigation from the woods near the corner of Southledge Place and Southledge Trail, Birmingham.
-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Sandhurst Circle, Birmingham. Am Amazon envelope with a pulley system for a VR headset valued at $20.51 was stolen and damaged; a package containing three inhalers valued at $509 was stolen.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1100 block of Shelby County 59, Vincent. A 2003 Honda Civic was reported.
-Information report from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.
-Theft of property from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A 2012 Ford Model TT valued at $55,000 was stolen.
-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. An iPhone X was recovered.
-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 1 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville. $47,500 was stolen.
-Assault from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.
Jan. 27
-Property damage from Shelby County 61 and McEwen Farm Road, Wilsonville. A 2011 Toyota Camry sustained $2,500 in damages.
-Identity theft from the 3800 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham.
-Burglary, theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Shelby County 32, Columbiana. $54 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.
-Recovered stolen vehicle from Shelby County 483, Vincent. A 2014 Cadillac Escalade was recovered.
-Harassing communications from the 20 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.
-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from Gilmore Nick Circle, Montevallo.
Jan. 28
-Harassment from the 49000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.
-Miscellaneous from the 70 block of Crossbrook Circle, Chelsea.
-Domestic incident from Yorkshire Road, Columbiana.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 400 block of Hickory Hill Lane, Shelby.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A total of 13 debit cards were recovered.
-Incident from Shelby County 47, just north of Shelby County 311, Shelby.
-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A yellow highlighter, black permanent marker and silver socket were recovered.
-Criminal trespass from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
-Identity theft from the 400 block of Griffin Park Lane, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 2900 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Bar Harbor Way, Westover. A PlayStation 4 valued at $550 and approximately $200 in $1 dollar bills were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Various items valued at $79.09, a gift card valued at $400 and a VS card valued at $420 were stolen.
-Burglary, theft of electricity from the 600 block of Shelby County 403, Shelby. Two televisions and two Roku devices were stolen.
-Harassment from the 1700 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster.
-Information report from the 6100 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.
-Attempted suicide from Marigold Road, Shelby.
