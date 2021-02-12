Police reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 1-31 and Jan. 29- Feb. 10:

Alabaster

Feb. 1

-Property damage from the 240-mile marker of I-65. A 2016 Toyota Camry sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of First Street North.

Feb. 2

-Information report from the 1000 block of First Street North. A cell phone was recovered.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 8100 block of Alabama 119. A 2013 Acura ILX valued at $6,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 8000 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Identity theft, possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 119. Money was stolen in the amount of $3,929.84.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2002 Buick LeSabre sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Parliament Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics was confiscated, and groceries and makeup valued at $49.12 were stolen.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

Feb. 3

-Theft of property third degree from the 500 block of Eighth Street Southwest. A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. An Epipen valued at $100 and various cards and identity documents were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. Apple AirPods valued at $160, 10 gift cards valued at $100 and two credit or debit cards were stolen.

-Firearms license required from the 11000 block of Alabama 119. A firearm was confiscated.

Feb. 4

-Firearms license required, possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the I-65 Exit 238. Firearms were confiscated.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Merchandise valued at $177.01 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, burglary third degree from the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast. A Hilti jackhammer valued at $5,000, Lincoln welder valued at $500, welding helmet and welding gloves were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Ferguson Lane.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Information report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

Feb. 5

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1100 block of Alabaster Boulevard. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics was confiscated.

-Information report from the 100 block of Kentwood Way.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 2003 Toyota Echo was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of First Street North. Computer hardware and/or software valued at $200 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of First Street South.

Feb. 6

-Information report from the 200 block of Summer Hill Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 0 block of South Forty Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 87.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2013 Honda CR-V sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1400 block of Arrowhead Trail. A Coca-Cola shirt, purse, pair of shoes and a cell phone valued at approximately $800 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 95 and Falling Star Lane. An undisclosed amount of marijuana was confiscated.

Feb. 7

-Found property from the 1600 block of Caribbean Circle. Two recreational vehicles were recovered.

-Information report from the 600 block of Galloway Circle.

Feb. 8

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

Calera

Jan. 29

-Incident from the 2000 block of Carson Street.

Jan. 30

-Harassment-intimidation from the 500 block of Waterford Lake Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue (two counts)

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 306.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second, tampering with physical evidence from the 100 block of Shelby County 1016, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

Jan. 31

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Metro Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 1000 block of Sysco Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road.

Feb. 1

-Information report-unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of 18th Street.

-Information report-possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Information report-damage to business property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 8000 block of Kensington Trail.

Feb. 2

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Wakefield Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of tobacco from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Identity theft from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Orangewood Circle.

-Drug overdose from the 500 block of Enclave Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Pine Valley Drive.

Feb. 3

-Agency assist from Shelby County 201.

-Runaway juvenile from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Rosewood Circle.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 50 block of Shelby County 127.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 4

-Found property from the 100 block of Mayfair Lane.

-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from 20th Avenue and Ninth Street.

-Bond revocation from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Information report from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Ridgecrest Road.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 25 at 20th Street.

Feb. 5

-Information report-rape second degree-statutory rape from the 200 block of West Willow Circle.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 201 at Shelby County 20.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 500 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Incident from the 200 block of Meriweather Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

Columbiana

Jan. 1

-Enters/remains in/on premises from the 100 block of Hidden Springs.

Jan. 4

-Harassment from the 100 block of Nelson Walker.

Jan. 5

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 1400 block of Old Highway 25.

Jan. 6

-Property damage from the 100 block of Hidden Springs.

Jan. 8

-Theft of property fourth degree, enters/remains in/on premises from the 200 block of West College Street.

Jan. 9

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Columbiana Square.

Jan. 10

-Burglary of residence, criminal trespassing first degree from the 100 block of Nelson Walker.

Jan. 11

-Harassment, harassing communications from the 100 block of Shultz Road.

Jan. 12

-Harassing communications from the 800 block of Eagle Lane.

Jan. 15

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 600 block of Eagle Lane.

Jan. 16

-Information report-civil matter from the 200 block of Jonesboro Circle.

Jan. 19

-Property damage from the 100 block of Highland Drive.

Jan. 20

-Property damage from Alabama 25.

Jan. 25

-Property damage from the 100 block of North Main Street.

Jan. 26

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Buie Road.

-Information report from the 300 block of West College Street.

Jan. 28

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 900 block of Shelby County 97.

-Attempting to elude from the 20000 block of Alabama 25.

Jan. 29

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of West College Street.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 200 block of West College Street.

Jan. 31

-Theft of property fourth degree from Piggly Wiggly.

Helena

Feb. 1

-Miscellaneous incident from the 8500 block of Shady Trail.

-Harassing communications from the 5900 block of Shelby County 17.

-Identity theft from the 2300 block of Kayla Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Hillsboro Lane.

Feb. 2

-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Property damage from the 2700 block of Shelby County 52 West.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

Feb. 3

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of O’Connor Court North.

-Identity theft from Oakleaf Circle.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Ashley Brook Way.

Feb. 4

-Stalking second degree from Shelby County 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17.

Feb. 5

-License required from Alabama 261 and Bearden Road.

Feb. 6

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261 and Bearden Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.

-Lost property from the 100 block of Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude from Falliston Drive.

Feb. 7

-Lost property from South Shades Crest Road.

-Identity theft from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person or vehicle, DUI-any substance from Shelby County 52 and Alabama 261.

Montevallo

Jan. 30

-Stolen vehicles-auto theft from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a 1999 Honda Accord valued at $2,000.

-Larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, less than $500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was dollar bill and Apple Airpods valued at $160.

Feb. 1

-Larceny/theft-theft-from shipment, less than $500 from Vine Street (residence/home). Stolen was a fountain pen with ink and pocket knife valued at $60.

-Larceny/theft-theft-from residence, less than $500 from Shelby Street (residence/home). Stolen was a concrete Buddha statue approximately 12” tall valued at $150.

Feb. 2

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams, marijuana blunt, Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams and Methamphetamine pipe valued at $31.

Feb. 3

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 dosage valued at $1.

Feb. 4

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2010 Toyota Prius valued at $10,000.

-Domestic incident from Main Street (residence/home).

Feb. 6

-Assault-harassment from Highway 119 (highway/street).

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 25 at Shelby Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams, marijuana and zig-zag organic hemp rolling papers valued at $30.

Feb. 7

-Property damage from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2009 Honda Accord valued at $2,000.

Feb. 8

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess from AL-25 @ Industrial Drive (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 1.00 dosage/units, 2.5 grams of Meth and a glass pipe with burnt residue inside valued at $2.

Feb. 9

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

Feb. 10

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home). Damaged was a large metal shed valued at $3,000.

Pelham

Feb. 1

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was pills valued at $740.

Feb. 2

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Summer Circle (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identifications valued at $0.

Feb. 3

-Theft from the 1700 Block of McCain Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $600.

-Theft from the 5000 Block of Whitling Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $10,000.

-Theft from the 5000 Block of Whitling Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $300.

-Identity theft from the 1200 Block of David Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Winslett Road (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.

Feb. 4

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $21,000.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Stuart Lane (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Theft from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $21,000.

Feb. 5

-Fraud from the 2000 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

Feb. 6

-Discharge firearm from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (residence/home).