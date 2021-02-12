Marriages for the week of Feb. 14, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 1-5:
-Dalvan Maleek Buchanan to Thomes Najuan Stewart.
-Kayla Nicole Hendley to Dustin Kane Crowson.
-Kristin Paige Bailey to Charles Landon McCollum.
-Lemetria Monic Mounticure to Jamarkise O’Neal Gray.
-Sarah Ilizabeth Nickle to Karl Aaron Mollica.
-Reginald Eric Towns to Kista Lynn Smith.
-Landon Paul Wylie to Kaleigh Blair Patterson.
-Samuel Garcia to Michelle Venessa Simmons.
-Jessica Michelle Britt to Shawn Douglas Baker.
-Jose Guadalupe Jacobo Hernandez to Alania Marie Gomez.
-Freddie De La Sancha to Tania Galvan.
-Carson Evan Lester to Mallory Rae Bassett.
-German Ramirez Flores to Rangel Yesenia Valazquez.
-Michele Conn Gay to Wade Williams Faulkner.
-Mireya Castelan to Adrian Gomez.
-Steven Shane Hughes to Lori Faith Morrow.
-Morgann Deanne Prowell to Arron Elton Earl Shields.
-Philip Buckley Rose to Amanda Wade Monroe.
-Chris Kimberly Goode to Angela Denise Weir.
-Steven Allen Hollingsworth to Betty Thomas McDowell.
