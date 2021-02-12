Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 1-31 and Jan. 30-Feb. 8:

Alabaster

Feb. 2

-Melanie Michelle McCain, 48, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property fourth degree.

-Antonio Texas Wiley, 31, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).

Feb. 4

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Feb. 5

-Courtney Lovell Davenport, 40, of Pleasant Grove, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 6

-Wulf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, 31, of Alabaster, harassment or harassing communications (two counts).

-Severina Desiree Basped, 26, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Calera

Jan. 30

-Brittany Renee Mayne, 29, of Tarrant, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Rachael Coleman Norred, 53, of Tarrant City, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Jason Matthew Thompson, 42, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence.

-Tiffany Shea Harris, 32, of Wilsonville, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 31

-George Karonjo Muhia, 48, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 1

-Tamia Tamberna McMullin, 19, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, distribution of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 2

-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Justin Short, 24, of Centreville, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

Feb. 3

-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, agency assist.

-Kelly Kevin Wachs, 54, of Calera, agency assist.

-Willie James Simmons, 26, of Montgomery, failure to appear (three counts).

-Justin Eugene Tyus, 18, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Dana Michelle Smitherman, 22, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Justin Lee Lunceford, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

-Dequan Demetress Smith, 26, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

Feb. 4

-Justin Roy Davis, 43, of Calera, bond revocation.

-Eddie B. Walker, 66, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Andraius Dion Burns, 36, of Columbiana, court commitment order.

-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 25, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

Feb. 5

-Casey Eugene Smith, 40, of Montevallo, agency assist.

Columbiana

Jan. 5

-Caltaldo James Vinci, 25, failure to appear.

Jan. 6

-Robert Preston Cox, 60, failure to appear (five counts).

Jan. 7

-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 47, failure to appear (seven counts).

-Robert Earl Masters, 39, failure to appear (four counts).

Jan. 9

-Melvin Lynn Baker, 51, failure to appear (two counts).

Jan. 13

-Anthony Oneal Peeples, 27, failure to appear.

Jan. 14

-Dakota Shain Hodges, 25, failure to appear.

Jan. 17

-Jose Enrique Sanchez, 22, failure to appear.

Jan. 18

-Chancy Dale Stone, 24, failure to appear.

Jan. 21

-Bradley Lane Hatcher, 25, possessing stolen property.

-Thomas Lebron Bryant, 36, failure to appear (three counts).

-Wendall Avery Alexander, 32, failure to appear.

Jan. 27

-Charles Bradley Lucas, 39, failure to appear.

Jan. 29

-Holli Kristen Willis, 35, harassing communications.

-Jacqueline Faye Myers, 52, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree.

Jan. 30

-Patrick Neil Owens, 34, theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 31

-Aulivia Diane Baker, 29, failure to appear (two counts).

-Tinieshawn Shenae Williams, 42, failure to appear.

Helena

Jan. 31

-Elbert Robinson III, 25, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 1

-Tyler Cornelius Jones, 24, arrest prior to requisition.

Feb. 2

-Tara Leighanne Liberman, 20, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Sage Hunter Blanton, 29, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Carltez Jerrell Hicks, 32, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

Feb. 3

-Francisco Javier Alba Quintero, 49, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 5

-Jay Alan Satterfield, 49, stalking second degree.

-Toren Marquell Wade, 19, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor, firearms license required.

Feb. 6

-Brandon Jamal Sanders, 28, possession of marijuana second degree, fleeing or attempting to elude.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant Jr., 31, probation violation.

Feb. 7

-Terry James Lowe Jr., 41, DUI-any substance, license required, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, carrying pistol unlawfully.

-Christopher Ryan Cochran, 38, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

Feb. 1

-Jennie Lynne Ross, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

-Jennie Lynne Ross, larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Feb. 2

-Blake Wayne Johnson, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and property crime-tampering with physical.

Feb. 3

-Michael Jamal Sewell, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Feb. 6

-Ruben Yerena, 20, of Mobile, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Feb. 8

-Stuart Clark Goggins, 49, of Jemison, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess.

Pelham

Jan. 31

-Martha Pruitt, 27, of Florence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Mario Dominguez, 35, of Alabaster, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Trenton Lusk, 40, of Bessemer, theft of property in the third degree-miscellaneous, $500, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-William Bice, 24, of Bessemer, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Timothy Webster, 39, of Trussville, criminal possession of forgery device-possession, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and trafficking in stolen identities.

Feb. 1

-Charity Brown, 32, of Birmingham, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehile.

-Jamal Thomas, 26, of Homewood, penalties-violation by person whose license or dirving, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Alexis Toral Ruiz, 18, of Montevallo, assault in the third degree-simple assault.

Feb. 2

-Jennie Patterson, 25, of Columbiana, disorderly conduct-disturbing peace/affray and public lewdness-exposure or lewd act in public.

-Ernest Kidd, 47, of Harpersville, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Kristopher Carter, 18, of Pelham, traffic-DWOL drivers license-not in possession, traffic-NSB no seat belt and traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

-Kevin Watts, 32, of Fairfield, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

-Stephen Wright, 53, of Warrior, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jason Landgraf, 39, of Quinton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

Feb. 3

-Robin Scott, 28, of Birmingham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-William Buse, 31, of Hanceville, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Jazmon Higgins, 29, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jay Garrett, 39, of Indian Springs, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 4

-Eric Haynes, 49, of Maylene, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

-Leon Ferguson, 27, of Marietta, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.

Feb. 5

-Nathaniel Allen, 31, of Hoover, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Mallorie White, 37, of Hoover, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Feb. 6

-Daniel Ovalle, 29, of Pelham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Hunter Munholland, 25, of Pelham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.