Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 14, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 1-31 and Jan. 30-Feb. 8:
Alabaster
Feb. 2
-Melanie Michelle McCain, 48, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property fourth degree.
-Antonio Texas Wiley, 31, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).
Feb. 4
-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
Feb. 5
-Courtney Lovell Davenport, 40, of Pleasant Grove, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 6
-Wulf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, 31, of Alabaster, harassment or harassing communications (two counts).
-Severina Desiree Basped, 26, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
Calera
Jan. 30
-Brittany Renee Mayne, 29, of Tarrant, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Rachael Coleman Norred, 53, of Tarrant City, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Jason Matthew Thompson, 42, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence.
-Tiffany Shea Harris, 32, of Wilsonville, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 31
-George Karonjo Muhia, 48, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 1
-Tamia Tamberna McMullin, 19, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 38, of Calera, distribution of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 2
-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Justin Short, 24, of Centreville, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
Feb. 3
-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, agency assist.
-Kelly Kevin Wachs, 54, of Calera, agency assist.
-Willie James Simmons, 26, of Montgomery, failure to appear (three counts).
-Justin Eugene Tyus, 18, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Dana Michelle Smitherman, 22, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Justin Lee Lunceford, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).
-Dequan Demetress Smith, 26, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
Feb. 4
-Justin Roy Davis, 43, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Eddie B. Walker, 66, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Andraius Dion Burns, 36, of Columbiana, court commitment order.
-Jhaylen Tyron Caffey, 25, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).
Feb. 5
-Casey Eugene Smith, 40, of Montevallo, agency assist.
Columbiana
Jan. 5
-Caltaldo James Vinci, 25, failure to appear.
Jan. 6
-Robert Preston Cox, 60, failure to appear (five counts).
Jan. 7
-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 47, failure to appear (seven counts).
-Robert Earl Masters, 39, failure to appear (four counts).
Jan. 9
-Melvin Lynn Baker, 51, failure to appear (two counts).
Jan. 13
-Anthony Oneal Peeples, 27, failure to appear.
Jan. 14
-Dakota Shain Hodges, 25, failure to appear.
Jan. 17
-Jose Enrique Sanchez, 22, failure to appear.
Jan. 18
-Chancy Dale Stone, 24, failure to appear.
Jan. 21
-Bradley Lane Hatcher, 25, possessing stolen property.
-Thomas Lebron Bryant, 36, failure to appear (three counts).
-Wendall Avery Alexander, 32, failure to appear.
Jan. 27
-Charles Bradley Lucas, 39, failure to appear.
Jan. 29
-Holli Kristen Willis, 35, harassing communications.
-Jacqueline Faye Myers, 52, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree.
Jan. 30
-Patrick Neil Owens, 34, theft of property fourth degree.
Jan. 31
-Aulivia Diane Baker, 29, failure to appear (two counts).
-Tinieshawn Shenae Williams, 42, failure to appear.
Helena
Jan. 31
-Elbert Robinson III, 25, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 1
-Tyler Cornelius Jones, 24, arrest prior to requisition.
Feb. 2
-Tara Leighanne Liberman, 20, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Sage Hunter Blanton, 29, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Carltez Jerrell Hicks, 32, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
Feb. 3
-Francisco Javier Alba Quintero, 49, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 5
-Jay Alan Satterfield, 49, stalking second degree.
-Toren Marquell Wade, 19, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor, firearms license required.
Feb. 6
-Brandon Jamal Sanders, 28, possession of marijuana second degree, fleeing or attempting to elude.
-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant Jr., 31, probation violation.
Feb. 7
-Terry James Lowe Jr., 41, DUI-any substance, license required, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, carrying pistol unlawfully.
-Christopher Ryan Cochran, 38, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
Feb. 1
-Jennie Lynne Ross, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
-Jennie Lynne Ross, larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Feb. 2
-Blake Wayne Johnson, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and property crime-tampering with physical.
Feb. 3
-Michael Jamal Sewell, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Feb. 6
-Ruben Yerena, 20, of Mobile, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Feb. 8
-Stuart Clark Goggins, 49, of Jemison, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess.
Pelham
Jan. 31
-Martha Pruitt, 27, of Florence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Mario Dominguez, 35, of Alabaster, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Trenton Lusk, 40, of Bessemer, theft of property in the third degree-miscellaneous, $500, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-William Bice, 24, of Bessemer, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Timothy Webster, 39, of Trussville, criminal possession of forgery device-possession, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance and trafficking in stolen identities.
Feb. 1
-Charity Brown, 32, of Birmingham, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehile.
-Jamal Thomas, 26, of Homewood, penalties-violation by person whose license or dirving, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Alexis Toral Ruiz, 18, of Montevallo, assault in the third degree-simple assault.
Feb. 2
-Jennie Patterson, 25, of Columbiana, disorderly conduct-disturbing peace/affray and public lewdness-exposure or lewd act in public.
-Ernest Kidd, 47, of Harpersville, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Kristopher Carter, 18, of Pelham, traffic-DWOL drivers license-not in possession, traffic-NSB no seat belt and traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
-Kevin Watts, 32, of Fairfield, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
-Stephen Wright, 53, of Warrior, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jason Landgraf, 39, of Quinton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
Feb. 3
-Robin Scott, 28, of Birmingham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-William Buse, 31, of Hanceville, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
-Jazmon Higgins, 29, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jay Garrett, 39, of Indian Springs, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Feb. 4
-Eric Haynes, 49, of Maylene, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
-Leon Ferguson, 27, of Marietta, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.
Feb. 5
-Nathaniel Allen, 31, of Hoover, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Mallorie White, 37, of Hoover, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Feb. 6
-Daniel Ovalle, 29, of Pelham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Hunter Munholland, 25, of Pelham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
