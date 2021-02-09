Parnell Library launches new Dial-A-Story program

MONTEVALLO – The Parnell Memorial Library has started offering a new program families can utilize any time, free of charge.

Dial-A-Story is a service in which anyone can call (205) 433-7400 to listen to stories and chapter books read aloud.

“The stories are mainly for toddlers, preschoolers and early elementary school kids – of course, everyone can enjoy great stories like ‘Harry the Dirty Dog,’ no matter how old they are,” Library Director Savannah Kitchens said.

No library card is required to use the free service, which is available to everyone, day or night, 24/7.

Callers may choose from the menu to hear a recording of a bedtime story, a chapter from an early elementary school book or a story in Spanish.

New stories and chapters will be added to the menu each month.

A list of stories available each month will be posted on Parnellmemoriallibrary.org, at the bottom of the page.