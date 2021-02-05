Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 14-21:

Jan. 14

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A meth pipe and marijuana pipe were confiscated.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon highway from Shelby County 11 at Hodgens Road, Chelsea. A curve ahead street sign was damaged.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Alprazolam (12 half-pills) and Acetaminophen/Oxycodone were confiscated.

Jan. 15

-Vehicle versus deer from the area of Caldwell Mill Road and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2016 Mazda CX-5 was damaged.

-Public intoxication from Alabama 25 at Airpark Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal trespassing from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Saintfield Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Willow Wood Drive.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Parsons Street, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 55.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 10 block of Country Hills Road, Montevallo.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Wee-peat Boutique, Birmingham. A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A 2008 Honda Civic was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Various credit cards were recovered.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of Palomino Trail, Birmingham.

Jan. 16

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Forest Lakes Boulevard, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.

-Theft-leaving premises of gasoline sales establishment without remitting payment from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby. Gasoline valued at $41.44 was stolen.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 3100 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Noise complaint from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Klein Road, Harpersville. A 2020 GMC Yukon Denali was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A crystal-like substance (1.7 grams) and suspected synthetic marijuana (1.3 grams) were recovered.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Park Lane, Birmingham. A mail truck sustained burn damage.

-Criminal mischief from Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. A window sustained $300 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana. Three windows valued at $900 were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 50000 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 20 block of Parsons Street, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

Jan. 17

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Cattle Drive, Leeds.

-Private property damage from the 2800 block of Riverview Road, Birmingham. A wooden 2”-by-4” board attached to a motorized arm valued at $15 was damaged.

-Public intoxication from Alabama 70 at Waterford, Calera.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $299.31 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 2200 block of Red Oak Road, Helena.

-Found drugs from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance was recovered.

-Fire investigation from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Death investigation from Saddle Ridge Drive, Columbiana. Morphine concentrate (15 milliliters), Lorazepam (30 milliliters), Oxycodone (900 milliliters), Temazepam (4 count, 50 milligrams; 12 count, 30 milligrams), Alprazolam (24 count, .25 milligram) and Midazolam (15 milliliters) were reported.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit card from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Cash totaling $200 was stolen, and a fraudulent charge of $1,846 was made via a credit card.

-SORNA violation-failure to register from the 1500 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-SORNA violation from the 100 block of Whitney Circle, Vincent.

Jan. 18

-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Leggings and socks valued at a combined $32.90 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea. A 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Heather Brooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10400 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, receiving stolen property from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A renewal sticker for a license plate valued at $180 was recovered.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Tam OShanter Lane, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 400 block of Cross Grove Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Seale Road, Calera. An American Standard air conditioner valued at $7,000 was damaged, and copper from the air conditioner was stolen.

-Incident from the Cahaba River near Red Oak Road.

Jan. 19

-Assault from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Trespassing from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Person with weapon from the 100 block of Sheila Point Drive, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A metal pole and metal chain, valued at $100 and $25, respectively, were damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 43, Chelsea. A dog valued at $6,000 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 800 block of Girl Scout Road, Chelsea. A metal gate and metal padlock, valued at $200 and $50, respectively, were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 5100 block of Colonial Park Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Jeep Cherokee was damaged.

-Incident from Southledge Trace, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 30 block of Swann Drive, Birmingham.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 3700 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A food order valued at $100 was stolen.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 80 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A counterfeit $100 bill was forged.

Jan. 20

-Incident from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the parking lot outside 700 Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2021 Honda Pilot passenger mirror was damaged.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 block of Shire Valley Farms, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Fire investigation from the 500 block of Griffin Lake Trace, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence second degree-assault second degree from the 0 block of Eddings Lane, Montevallo. A 2”-by-4” piece of wood with blood was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 2700 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Shelby County 39 at King’s Home Drive, Chelsea. A 2019 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Reach Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Foothills Trace, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 3300 block of McGregor Moor, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $2,980 was stolen.

Jan. 21

-Death investigation from the 1100 block of Rock School Road.

-DUI from the 1000 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 20000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A Coosa Valley Electric Coop power meter valued at $400 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A Home Depot card and a J.C. Penney card were forged for fraudulent transactions totaling $6,000 and $495.22, respectively.

-Missing person from the 30 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Assault from the outside of No. 3 Building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea. A 1.1-carat diamond engagement ring valued at $6,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 20 block of Clover Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 42 .380 semiautomatic firearm valued at $438.90 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 400 block of Perkins Landing Cove, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.