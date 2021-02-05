Land transactions for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 25-29:

Jan. 25

-Scott W. Leader to Hugh I. Leader, for $10, for Lot 7 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $477,338.82, for Lot 1601, 1603-1604 and 1627-1630 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Tamara McGee to Shannon V. Gafford, for $343,000, for Lot 32 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Joseph Everette Reid to Randy L. Smith, for $117,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-W. Development LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Lynne L. Hall to Angela V. Hamby, for $225,000, for Lot 215 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase II Amended Map.

-Amanda B. Williams to Abrams Properties LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 46 in Chinabetter Phase II Final Plat.

-Raquel L. Ervin to Andreia White, for $349,000, for Lot 65 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Plat.

-Catherine E. Landers to Robert Mason Anderson, for $273,000, for Lot 75 in Old Cahaba II B.

-RMH2 Properties LLC to James H. Toney, for $199,900, for Lot 153 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-AGA Partners LLC to Gibson & Anderson Construction Inc, for $80,000, for Lot 2651 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase 2.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Clint A. Foster, for $325,000, for Lot 4 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Larry Thomas Spivey, for $581,265, for Lot 4 in Dogwood Estates.

-Mary Nell Wyatt to Timmerman Norris, for $210,000, for Lot 5 in Chase Plantation Amended Map.

-Laura Parker to Sandra L. McNeal, for $240,000, for Lot 304 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Thomas L. Walton to Robert Dylan Powell, for #215,000, for Lot 959 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Chad Eiler, for $100,000, for Lot 1-698 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Eugenia Harris to Brett A. Kuykendall, for $500,000, for Lot 7-34 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Daniel A. Nesmith to Douglas G. Gilmer, for $487,000, for Lot 2204 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Alavest LLC to Marlin Rivera Rodriquez, for $215,000, for Lot 5 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-William T. Gardner to Michael Gibbs, for $349,000, for Lot 470 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Robert Searcy to Travis Kidd, for $376,090, for Lot 7-18 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $204,000, for Lot 110, 112 and 126 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Marlin Stoltz to Okonk Wo Kinte Todd, for $383,900, for Lot 7 in Timberline Phase Two Final Plat.

-John H. Farr to Clint Horton, for $650, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jason C. Johnson, for $391,990, for Lot 1016 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Amy M. Rygiel, for $383,954, for Lot 1012 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

Jan. 26

-Michael M. Barker to Kevin Cornett, for $246,000, for Lot 2122 in Old Cahaba V Fifth Addition.

-Wanda L. Nicholas to Marc Shane Calhoun, for $468,700, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Christina W. Freeman to Choyce Stephen Freeman, for $39,500, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Smita Patil to Karin Y. Jackson, for $102,897, for Lot 905 in Gables a Condominium.

-James P. Anderson to Paul L. Tinsley, for $383,000, for Lot 125 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Christopher James Kelly to Brian Edward Kelly, for $200,000, for Lot 50 in High Chaparral Resubdivision Lots 48 through 57 Sector B and Acreage.

-Merideth Elaine Sanders to Preston Wallace, for $235,000, for Lot 4-11 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Jessica Bartolic to Amanda L. Hawkins, for $299,900, for Lot 12 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Erin Shields to Michele Ferrantelli, for $324,000, for Lot 1636 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Austin Chet Avery to Pamela Malone, for $232,500, for Lot 20 in Harbor Towne.

-Classic American Homes Inc. to Jeanette Anita Wilson, for $411,900, for Lot 404 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Phase 4.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Donna S. Houston, for $427,490, for Lot 4012 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Steve P. Lovoy to Brahan Properties LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 250 in Providence Park Phase II a Condominium.

-Brian Benjamin Thach to Randall Keith Toffel, for $234,000, for Lot 177 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Merideth Elaine Sanders to Preston Wallace, for $235,000, for Lot 4-11 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Travis Alan West to Deidra H. West, for $147,500, for Lot 15 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Barbara Autrey, for $471,525, for Lot 4008 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Bobbie D. Saxon to Gloria S. Gilmer, for $217,900 for Lot 87 in Summer Brook Sector Two.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Joie C. Smith, for $508,569, for Lot 543 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Ethel W. Collins to Joshua Kidd, for $203,000, for Lot 44 in Amberley Woods Sixth Sector Amended Survey.

-Forrest H. Muir to ARVM 5 LLC, for $248,500, for Lot 1 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-David Hester to Jimmy R. Merrell, for $222,000, for Lot 194 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Sue M. McKay to Timothy Matthew McManus, for $218,000, for Lot 24 in Autumn Ridge.

-Calvine South LLC to Terre Des Petits Enfants LLC, for $345,000, for Lot 10 in Two Eighty Village Condominium.

-Anna McCollum to Brian Thach, for $448,000, for Lot 1-17 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-John Tully to Jonathan Aaron Jones, for $98,500, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Cody Nicholson to John Harris, for $415,000, for Lot 19 in Glen at Greystone Third Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Western Properties LLC, for $174,850, for Lot 93 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Gloria Susanne Gilmer to Timothy Brian Lynch, for $342,000, for Lot 707 in Forest Parks 7th Sector.

-Anna Stephens to Marlene Colon, for $203,000, for Lot 6 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector I.

-June A. Hilmer to Andy Echols, for $147,300, for Lot 57 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Danny R. Akers to Danny R. Akers, for $137,200, for Lot 134 in Summerchase Phase 1.

Jan. 27

-Kelsey R. Gilley to Kelsey R. Gilley, for $10, for Lot 248 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Brandon Deleon to Juan Gomez Pioquinto, for $175,900, for Lot 260 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 6.

-Beverly Denicke Hulbert to Kirby Jackson, for $206,000, for Lot 236 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition.

-Lee A. Jones to Coach Holdings LLC, for $228,000, for Lot 36 in Saddle Run.

-Chris Kourmoulis to Mark Walls, for $140,500, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mark Mathews, for $305,280, for Lot 1613 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Jeremy Thompson to Ethelbert Lee-Sebastian Boykin, for $280,000, for Lot 35 in Heather Ridge.

-Sriram Kalagarla to Harika Maddula, for $139,100, for Lot 93 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Sriram Kalagarla to Harika Maddula, for $135,000, for Lot 1 in Applegate Gardens Final Plat.

-Barbara W. Harbin to John L. Roy, for $458,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Carmenita B. Maddux to Corey Scott, for $225,000, for Lot 55 in Southfield Gardens.

-Wayne Sanford to Stone Pointe Builders LLC, for $42,000, for Lot 207 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Joseph W. Mascetti to Elizabeth St. Pierre, for $232,000, for Lot 77 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Michael S. Pruet, for $445,882, for Lot 623 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ronnie K. Frazier, for $783,000, for Lot 1027 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.

-James Albert Smith to Daryl Leigh Rogers, for $229,500, for Lot 8 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended.

-John H. Clark to John H. Clark, for $118,500, for Lot 452 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Shannon Trotter to Sylvia Yvonne Chritian, for $380,900, for Lot 15 in Southpointe Seventh Sector.

-Sherry Perrish to James Wiley Parrish, for $456,000, fo rLot 94 in Meadow Brook Second Sector First Phase Resurvey of Lots 42, 70, 91, 92 and 94.

-Charles E. Decker to Charles E. Decker, for $144,133.34, for Lot 2 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Nancy H. Bryant to Justin P. Fitzgerald, for $135,000, for Lot 8 in Abernathy’s Addition to Eagle Wood Estates.

-SFR 3 LLC to Canada Collins, for $217,000, for Lot 72 in Union Station Phase II.

-Gary W. Estell to Douglas Alan Kruse, for $210,000, for Lot 87 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Kathi L. Adkins to Azima Real Estate LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 151 in Camden Cove Sector 3.

-Michael L. Nelson to Kevin Scott Qualls, for $340,000, for Lot 7 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Adrienne L. Veland to Andrew D. Griffin, for $312,000, for Lot 13 in Homestead First Sector.

-Stone Pointe Builders LLC to Brian James Harmon, for $371,325, for Lot 207 in Forest Ridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Michael Schweitzer to Annie Pearl Leonard, for $207,000, for Lot 9 in Union Station Phase I.

-Alavest LLC to Richard Lloyd Cramer, for $132,000, for Lot 4 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Jack David Armstrong to William Curtis Moore, for $70,000, for Lot 19 in Chancellors Crossings.

-Chandika Mendis to Mendis Family Trust, for $112,180, for Lot 146 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Hector Moreno to Michael L. Griffin, for $140,000, for Lot 1 in Moreno Family Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Paul M. Smith, for $376,034, for Lot A-45 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Norman P. Deason to Norman P. Deason, for $299,000, for Lot 3 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Lydia C. Cost to State of Alabama, for $165,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kelly M. LaFollette to Aaron Keith LaFollette, for $211,200, for Lot 7 in Willow Oaks.

-Julie Putman to Walter W. Wood, for $228,500, for Lot 7-241 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

Jan. 28

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joshua Moore, for $289,360, for Lot 60 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Hendrik Viskil to Jeffrey Eugene Stephens, for $257,000, for Lot 10 in Valley Station First Sector.

-Charles A. Lober to Charles A. Lober, for $500, for Lot 35 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 97 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Tyrell Taylor to Nancy M. Norris, for $245,000, for Lot 232 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase I.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $450,000, for Lots 11, 14, 25, 39 and 40 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Allen Mercer to Tyrell Lekeith Taylor, for $412,900, for Lot 746 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Justin Nedal Bisharat, for $179,630, for Lot 51 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kyle J. Lynch, for $374,145, for Lot 2082 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Gayle L. Ackermann to Juwan Sullivan, for $190,000, for Lot 100 in Waterstone Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Tekeshia Chava Whitt, for $245,000, for Lot 70 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Thanos Ventures LLC to James A. Sullivan, for $155,000, for Lot 3 in Eckmann Subdivision.

-Valor Communities LLC to Yoav Aminv, for $159.900, for Lot 79 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-ABCM Investments LLC to Nine Blessings LLC, for $35,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Alan L. Kuykendall to Tyler S. Scott, for $375,000, for Lot 9-77 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Avery Holdings LLC to Laytons Landing LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 3 in Regency Park.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeffery Carlisle, for $395,581, for Lot B-119 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Dynamic Civil Solutions Inc. to Vinehouse Nursery LLC, for $625,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Allison Guffey Caldwell, for $261,200, for Lot 233 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Amy Pinkerton to Richard Price, for $125,100, for Lot 329 in Waterford Village Sector 2.

-Karen S. Hedges to Billy R. Owings, for $237,900, for Lot 7 in Wynlake Phase I.

-David Cantrell to Jeremy Cantrell, for $140,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 East.

-Betty S. Broome to Cynthia H. Smith, for $200,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Susan Farwick to Morgan E. Robinette, for $170,000, for Lot 633 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Helen Bush to David W. Hasenbein, for $5,000, for Lot 4 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-Danny McGee to Jason S. Moore, for $1,000, for Lot 1 in Joseph Owen Subdivision.

-Panna Modi to API Alabaster LLC, for $175,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

Jan. 29

-RC Birmingham LLC to Luke Livingston Smith, for $188,936, for Lot 81 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Anna Wade to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 989 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Hodges, for $418,983, for Lot A-55 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason Mayhall, for $300,500, for Lot 1643 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Marcasa Brown Handlon to Thomas C. Dickerson, for $312,000, for Lot 345 in Weatherly Wixford Moore Sector 24.

-Robert Brian Camp to John W. Veland, for $375,000, for Lot 10 in Cedars.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Davdrick Lee Reid, for $181,320, for Lot 80 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Wales W. Williams to Wales W. Williams, for $22,930, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Alistair Harding-Smith, for $859,212, for Lot 1108 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lana D. Osborn, for $424,951, for Lot 4020 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Robert D. Rodgers to Wealth Cap Funds LLC, for $50,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Randy Goodwin to Justin Harris, for $359,000, for Lot 734 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Susannah J. Edwards to Wesley S. Barton, for $460,000, for Lot 314 in Eagle Point 3rd Sector Phase 2.

-Eduardo Velez-Calderon to Rebecca J. Hicks, for $337,650, for Lot 41 in Caldwell Crossings.

-Jason B. Long to Jason B. Long, for $352,500, for Lot 65 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Southland Log Homes of Alabama LLC to HCI Pelham Cabin LLC, for $425,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $30,000, for Lots A-59, A-60, A-61, A-62, A-63, A-64, A-65, A-66, A-67, A-111, A-112, A-113, A-114, A-115, A-116, A-117, A-118, A-94, A-95, A-96, A-97, A-98, A-99, A-100 and A-101.

-Kathy Jane Wright to Raegan Kathleen Whitfield, for $85,000, for Lot 8 in Pinehill Subdivision.

-Jared Properties to Peter Patmalnee, for $90,000, for Lot 8 in Estates of Forest Parks.

-Beverly Holt to John Bessant, for $215,000, for Lot 64 in Dearing Downs 9th Addition Phase I.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Alejandra Saucedo-Corpus, for $73,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Ludie M. Grantham to Michael Blaine House, for $365,000, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Gregory J. Brand to John Gary Beane, for $188,000, for Lot 1 in Joyce Jones Subdivision.

-Helen Bush to Travis L. Bush, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-Jonathan Lim to K&S Holdings LLC, for $375,000, for Lot 14 in Stagg Run.

-Christopher J. Haller to Jarrod Ethan Knight, for $155,000, for Lot 21 in Bermuda Hills 2nd Sector 2nd Addition.

-Palmer & Son Inc. to Davis Enterprises LLC, for $199,000, for Lots 1 and 8 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Travis Calamas to Tracy Calamas, for $226,540, for property in Section 5, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Margie S. Lowery to Jeffery E. Tyus, for $65,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.