Divorces for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 29, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021:
-Crystal Yeager, Calera, and John Christopher Yeager, of Calera.
-Vivian Avila, of Maylene, and Salvador Avila Nunez, of Leeds.
-Alnisha Roshell Ramsey, of Calera, and Earnest Jeff Cunningham, of Birmingham.
-Tyler Little, of Helena, and Katherine Little, of Helena.
-Traci Marie Cooper, of Alabaster, and Gary Michael Cooper, of Talledega.
-Patrick Haywood, of Birmingham, and Deidre E. Haywood, of Alabaster.
-Crystal Adams, of Columbiana, and Sean Strack, of Columbiana.
-Stacey Henriksen Satterfield, of Helena, and Jay Alan Satterfield, of Helena.
-Angelia Denise Bryant, of Pelham, and Billy Dean Bryant, Jr., of Chelsea.
-Miguel Angel Salinas, of Montevallo, and Brandi Sue Salinas, of Pelham.
-Jeremy Dwayne Naish, of Alabaster, and Danielle Dora Naish, of Alabaster.
-Patrick Jason Leonard, of Helena, and Lori Allen Leonard, of Helena.
-Natasha Nicole Impello, of Pinson, and Benjamin Britton Impello, of Pinson.
-Jennifer Sheppard Puckett, of Calera, and Stanley Ross Puckett, of Birmingham.
-Margarita Ciera Datcher, of Vincent, and Ryan Steven Dates, of Vincent.
-Suzanne Elizabeth Daniel, of Hoover, and David Lee Hammonds, of Hoover.
Marriages for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 25-29: -Jordan Michael Morris to Nautica Paige Gatten. -Gregory Mark Shullek... read more