February 5, 2021

Magnolia Meadows golf course closes

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

COLUMBIANA — The Magnolia Meadows golf course in Columbiana has closed.

The 3,684-yard course, located at 315 Shelby County 47 South, first opened in 2001 and was designed by Rick Rounsavall of Pure Turf, Inc.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, golf has become a popular and socially distant sport, lending to an increase in its popularity as of late.

Golf courses in the Birmingham-Hoover Metro Area have gone through some changes with Old Overton Club recently coming under new management and Highland Golf Course completing a renovation.

Attempts to reach the owner of the Magnolia Meadows property were not successful as of press time.

