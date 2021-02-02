First Friday festival series coming to downtown Calera

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA — Calera Main Street has announced the launch of a new event series coming to Calera’s historic downtown district each month called First Friday. The event series begins with a Valentine’s theme on Friday, Feb. 5 from 5-8 p.m. and will continue on the first Friday of each month through November.

Amid shutdowns and gathering limitations last year, Calera Main Street was still able to host ribbon cuttings, open houses and a farmers’ market. The Promotion Committee decided to take what they learned last year and create a regular downtown festival experience that can be expanded upon throughout the year.

“For 2021, we’re beginning First Fridays, a fun, family, festival experience on the first Friday of the month,” said Jackie Batson, Executive Director for Calera Main Street. “We already have dates and themes for each month. We will have a dedicated Facebook page for details and photo sharing as well. We will run our First Fridays from February through November, since December is focused on Calera’s Christmas Village and parade.”

Batson said the farmers’ market will be incorporated into the First Friday experience during the fresh produce growing months of April to October.

“The festival will be designed to grow throughout the year as we incorporate more food trucks, artists, vendors and entertainment,” she said.

Calera Main Street is still accepting vendors and food trucks for the upcoming event. The Main Street merchants will stay open late and offer specials for the event such as: Adventurer’s Coffee Co. will sample their specialty holiday drinks; plant will be unveiling several new gift items and sampling a new skincare line; ROE Hobby will have drink specials; Creations Galore and Moore will feature unique Valentine’s gifts for sale; and The Garage Kickboxing invites you to “Drop in to Say Namaste,” a drop-in yoga event. More details will be posted on social media.

Booths will be set up on the sidewalk of Alabama 25 in front of the shops. Plenty of parking is available in the Calera Courtyard (1120 17th Ave.).

The 2021 First Friday schedule is as follows:

-Feb. 5 – Love is in the Air

-March 5 – Shamrock ‘n Roll

-April 2 – Spring Has Sprung (Farmers Market)

-May 7 – Celebrate Mom (Farmers Market)

-June 4 – Dad’s Night Out (Farmers Market)

-July 2 – Summer Fest (Farmers Market)

-Aug. 6 – Back to School (Farmers Market)

-Sept. 3 – Friday Night Lights (Farmers Market)

-Oct. 1 – Fall Festival (Farmers Market)

-Nov. 5 – Holiday Expo

Special measures will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as:

-All guests, 7 years of age and older, along with team members, will be required to wear a facemask covering their mouth and nose.

-Hand sanitizer will be available

-Regular sanitizing and cleaning will be conducted frequently

For more information, visit Caleramainstreet.org, email calerafirstfriday@gmail.com, or find Calera Main Street on Facebook and Instagram.