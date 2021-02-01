February 1, 2021

Richard H. Higgins

By Staff Reports

Published 2:39 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

Richard H. Higgins
Shelby

Richard H. Higgins, age 74 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.

The visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries