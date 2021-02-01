Richard H. Higgins
Richard H. Higgins
Shelby
Richard H. Higgins, age 74 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.
The visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
