Richard H. Higgins

Shelby

Richard H. Higgins, age 74 of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.

The visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1-2 p.m. at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Don Vanderslice officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

