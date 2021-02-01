February 1, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:52 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 18-22:

-Margaret Ann Sherman to Harrison Hughes Floyd.

-Ronald Austin Bowen to Nicole Marie Watkins.

-Anthony Dewan Butler to Lenada Wynette James.

-Jason Norton Bush to Angela Michelle Partridge.

-Robert Alan Heinke to Stormi Amber Reeves.

-Emily Lauren Brooks to Jason Bennett Stedwell.

-Tristin Marie Hunt to Benjamin Andrew Harvey.

-Richard Joseph Robbins to Ana Theresa Lockhart.

-Robert Littlepage Martin to Emily Anne Trentacoste.

-Shanice Marie Butts to JeCory Wade Ross.

-Zachary Pierce Rowland to Jennifer Bailey Mills.

-Joseph Shawn King to Tonya Lee Buendtner.

-Justin Troy Price to Nicole Bullock Watkins.

-Caroline Rebecca Lowe to Jonathan Spencer Wright.

-Clyde Sampson Urdiales to Crista Erien Leigh Sisson.

