Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 13-26:

Alabaster

Jan. 19

-Tyler Lee McGuffie, 25, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Jan. 20

-Joseph Adam Stephens, 29, of Montevallo, robbery first degree, theft of property fourth degree.

-Cristian Bardomiano Martinez, 29, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Oliver Yancarlos Burgos Paz, 24, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (three counts).

Jan. 21

-Bradley Raymond Phillips, 41, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Jan. 22

-Travis Ray Washington, 24, of Alabaster, burglary third degree.

-Schyler Aubrey Ingram, 30, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Travis Anthony Epps, 39, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Jan. 23

-Carlos Detrance Townes, 33, of Birmingham, theft of property third degree.

Jan. 24

-Patrick Eduardo Serrano, 19, of Montevallo, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Juan Leonardo Jimenez-Hurtado, 21, of Fairfield, Alabama, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Calera

Jan. 13

-Selah Marie Stough, 37, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Jan. 14

-Denise Santay Jiles, 42, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Justin Earl Hyde, 18, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Joshua Barrett Lackey, 39, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.

Jan. 15

-Anthony Oneal Peeples, 27, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Steven Kenneth Lett, 46, of Marbury, failure to appear.

Jan. 16

-Carlon Johoa Swift, 37, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting (16 counts).

-Cristian Bardomiano-Martinez, 29, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 17

-Charles Phillip Estrada, 64, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 18

-Alvin Jerome Hatcher Jr., 45, of Birmingham, failure to appear (two counts).

-Derek P. Gibbons, 31, of Bethalto, Illinois, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Preston J. Gibbons, 50, of Bethalto, Illinois, public intoxication, open container.

Jan. 19

-Jerritt Russell Woerner, 40, of Montevallo, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Muneer Saleh Yahya Rowaid, 24, of Clanton, agency assist.

-Daniel Garcia, 21, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).

-George Lenard Youngblood, DUI-combined substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

-Haylie Michelle Rodriguez, 30, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, tampering with physical evidence.

Jan. 20

-Lonnie Dewayne Horn, 38, of Randolph, Alabama, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Victori Mae Jameson, 35, of Calera, open container.

-Cristian Martinez-Bardoniano, 29, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

Jan. 21

-Bradley Raymond Phillips, 41, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

-William Velasquez Caballero, 20, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree, carrying concealed weapon.

Helena

Jan. 23

-Austin Clay Rowe, 28, DUI-alcohol.

-Christopher Joseph Wilson, 46, DUI-alcohol.

-Lataisha Gail Rollins, 27, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Jan. 24

-Daniel Brian Shaw, 32, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Cody Jackson Hester, 25, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

Jan. 20

-Ryan Dylon Lodge, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 24

-Arka Ganguly, liquor-minor consume alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence.

Jan. 26

-Justin Keith Simpson, PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Hanna Lea Hammond, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Karametie Kenay Gooden, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Pelham

Jan. 17

-Jhony Vega, 22, of McCalla, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Edward Cloud, 37, of Chelsea, dangerous drugs-IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Jonathan Baggett, 37, of Bessemer, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.

-Rodney Small, 40, of Birmingham disorderly conduct-disturbing peace/affray.

Jan. 18

-Zackary Lee, 19, of West Blocton, theft of property in the first degree-vehicle parts.

-Zachary Korte, 18, of Daphne, theft of property in the first degree-vehicle parts.

-Tyler Osborn, 32, of Hoover, ignition interlock devices and driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 19

-Angelina Kelley, 32, of Montevallo, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence, disorderly conduct-disturbing peace/affray and resisting arrest.

Jan. 20

-Patrick Greenwood, 29, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 21

-Cesar Caal Moldonado, 30, of Linthicum Heights, MD, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 22

-Chris Hann, 42, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Kimberly Smith, 48, of Jasper, traffic-NSB no seat belt.

-Robert Norton, 27, of Birmingham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Jan. 23

-Jessie Gossett, 45, of West Blocton, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Nadim Shunnarah, 27, of Indian Springs, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.