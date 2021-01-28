Balanced effort lifts Montevallo to win against Shelby County

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – A balanced attack and free throw shooting was the difference in a 52-45 win for the Montevallo Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Taking on county rival Shelby County, the Bulldogs made 19 of their 23 free throws in the game, while the Wildcats were 7-17 from the line in the game. That made a crucial difference in a game decided by seven points.

Montevallo also got a more balanced attack in the win with eight players scoring in the game with some of the usual stars not contributing as much as others, while Shelby County was limited to five scorers.

Stepping up for the Bulldogs in the win were Grey Williams, who caught fire from beyond the arc to total 17 points, and Dylan Campbell who was a force in the post and scored 10 points.

In the opening quarter of the game, the Bulldogs made an early statement by showing their touch from the free throw line. They made all eight of their free throws in the quarter, while Williams got his night started with two 3-pointers.

That helped Montevallo post 14 points in the quarter, while the defense also started on a high note by giving up eight points for an early six-point advantage.

Shelby County bounced back with 12 points in the second quarter thanks in large part to six points from Joel Pennington.

But that wasn’t enough to wipe away the deficit, as Montevallo put together its best quarter of the game with 16 points in the second quarter.

Williams knocked down two more 3-pointers, while Cody Posey and Kial Cottingham both added four to help the Bulldogs take a 10-point, 30-20 advantage into the halftime break.

Coming out of the half, however, the Wildcats made the necessary adjustments to be able to claw back into the game.

Isaiah Montgomery scored six points in the quarter, while Isaac Montgomery added five and Riley Lewter four to help Shelby County score 17 points, which was the best quarter by either team in the game.

The Bulldogs still managed 13 points in the quarter despite less balance. They got another 3-pointer from Williams, who had five in the period, while Kavounte Britton and Campbell each added four points.

Those three helped Montevallo maintain a 43-37 lead going to the final frame.

The Bulldogs knew that if they played good enough defense and made their free throws, that it would be tough for Shelby County to overcome that deficit, and that’s exactly how the game played out.

Montevallo came out and made seven of its 10 free throws in the quarter, while the defense bookended a strong night by giving up just eight points in the quarter to seal the 52-45 victory.

Shelby County had three players score in double figures with Isaac Montgomery leading the way behind 14 points. Isaiah Montgomery added 11 and Pennington 10.