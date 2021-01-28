Aaron LaFollette
Aaron LaFollette went home to be with the Lord, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a beloved servant of Christ, husband, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by many family and friends who love and miss him.
