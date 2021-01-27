Calera Intermediate, Calera Middle switch to remote learning

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

Calera Intermediate School and Calera Middle School, in addition to the Linda Nolen Learning Center in Pelham, all have transitioned to remote learning on a temporary basis due to the number of students and staff that have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

Students will return to in-person learning only when officials of individual schools have confirmed their projected dates.

“The school district is also experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers, which is hindering the ability to operate schools effectively at the impacted schools, which include Calera Intermediate, Calera Middle, and the Linda Nolen Learning Center,” said Cindy Warner, public relations supervisor with Shelby County Schools.

Calera Intermediate will be on a remote learning schedule until at least Friday, Jan. 29. The number of cases at CIS will be reevaluated on Thursday, Jan. 28, to determine whether the school will continue with a remote learning schedule the week of Feb. 1-5.

The school distributed Chromebooks in the car rider line on Monday, Jan. 25.

“We are currently experiencing a large number of staff in quarantine,” the school posted on its Facebook page, adding on its website that the decision was made “due to the shortage of substitute teachers, which could result in the potential splitting of classes, and an increasing number of absentees.”

In a letter to parents and students, Calera Middle School Principal Desaree Jackson said all students will work remotely from Wednesday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 5, after which CMS will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 8. Shelby County Schools has reported the same schedule for the Linda Nolen Learning Center.

“During this time, please continue to let the nurse and administration know about positive results so that we can continue to make informed decisions going forward,” Jackson said. “Extra cleaning and disinfecting of our school campus will take place over the next few days. It is my hope that we will see a decline in the number of absences when we return.”

Teachers from all three schools will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period.

Two-day meal distributions were held for students of Calera Intermediate, including two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch, on Monday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 10-11 a.m. Meanwhile, students at Calera Middle will have meal distribution on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Jan. 28.

Students at the Linda Nolen Learning Center should contact the cafeteria manager at their home school of origin for meal service.

Extra cleaning and disinfecting will occur at all three schools, Warner reported.