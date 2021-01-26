Herman “Bryant” Justice

Herman “Bryant” Justice died peacefully at his Calcis home on Sunday, Jan. 24. He was born on Nov. 11, 1928 in Calcis and graduated from Vincent High in 1946.

He served his country 1950-52 in the Korean War and married Katherine Montgomery on June 4, 1951 at Vincent First Baptist. On Oct. 31, 1952 he was discharged as Sergeant First Class-Infantry. He joined Katherine in Auburn, pursued a business degree and welcomed son, Bill, into the family.

Upon graduation the three of them moved to Wisconsin to begin a new career with Kimberly Clark Papers. While there Suzanne was born and John completed the family seven years later in Ohio. A promotion and change to Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company returned the growing Justice family to Wisconsin and then to southwestern Arkansas.

A few years later Champion Papers offered Bryant the opportunity to return to his home state where he worked until finally taking a well-earned early retirement resulting in a final move back into Calcis.

Bryant was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert R. Justice and Hester Kate Clinkscales Justice; sister, Frances I. Justice (Warren); and brother, Tillman E. Justice.

He is survived by sisters, Sarah T. Justice (Malcolm) of Houston, Texas, and Martha Anne Justice (Abernathy) of Calcis; and brother Harold R. Justice of Madison.

Bryant is also survived by his wife of 69 years, Katherine (Montgomery) Justice of Vincent and children, William R. Justice of Columbiana, Suzanne Justice Harris of Evans, Georgia, and John B. Justice of Madison. Bryant also enjoyed being with his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Macedonia North Cemetery (Hwy #231) on Friday,

Jan. 29 at 2:00 p.m. Kilgroe Funeral Home of Pell City is officiating.

Please sign online condolences at Kilgroefh.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a worthy cause of your choice.