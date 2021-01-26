County takes next step in Chelsea intersection realignment project

COLUMBIANA – Another piece of a significant intersection realignment project in Chelsea fell into place on Jan. 25 as the Shelby County Commission approved a resolution related to right-of-way requirements for the project.

The resolution gives the Shelby County Highway Department permission to negotiate for the use of an “uneconomic remnant” of property the county acquired that is deemed unnecessary for the realignment project at the intersection of Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 39 in Chelsea other than “to offset a portion of the acquisition cost of an adjacent property which is needed to complete the right-of-way requirements.”

“There is a property owner on that side of the road that would like to trade us dollar for dollar for that right-of-way, that uneconomic remnant that we purchased,” County Engineer Randy Cole said. “This resolution declares this uneconomic remnant disposable and would allow us to use it to offset the cost of the purchase of the adjacent land for right-of-way.”

In October, the Commission approved a CSXT agreement for railroad crossing upgrades for the project, which is included in the transportation plans Chelsea submitted in 2019 as a part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“I don’t have an exact date, but some date in mid-March, we plan to open bids on this project and go forward with it,” Cole said. “Not only will we realign the intersection, but that will necessitate relocating the county water line as well. It’s going to be a fairly involved project at the county level, but one that’s sorely needed for safety in the Chelsea community.”

The Commission also heard an update from County Manager Chad Scroggins on COVID-19 vaccinations in Shelby County.

About 500 vaccines were administered to residents at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic the Alabama Department of Public Health hosted at the Pelham Civic Complex on Jan. 22.

Scroggins said county officials are working with local hospital officials to develop plans to implement in addition to ADPH efforts should more vaccines become available for Shelby County residents.

“The limiting factor is the vaccines,” Scroggins said. “We can do anything that needs to be done to bolster what Alabama Department of Public Health is currently doing. Whatever it takes to get the vaccine in as many avenues as possible is what we’re looking at.”

Scroggins said the date of the next vaccination clinic in Shelby County is unknown.

“We’re just here to serve our residents,” he added. “We’re concerned and we’re frustrated along with many about the availability of the vaccines themselves. We’re just glad we got 511 people vaccinated on Friday. We’ll take any and every little bit we can get. We’re doing what we can under their guidelines and rules.”

In other business, the Commission:

Approved a resolution to award a bid for a mass storage hangar construction project at the Shelby County Airport to the lowest responsive bidder, Wayne Davis Construction LLC, for $598,926.

Approved a resolution to award a bid for pressure seal forms to the lowest responsive bidder, Walker Group, for $6,473.

Approved a resolution to reappoint county resident Butch Burbage to the Birmingham Water Works Board for a four-year term.

Approved a resolution declaring Saturday, March 27 and Saturday, Oct. 2 as the two days residents, churches and civic groups in Shelby County may dispose of household trash and debris at the Shelby County Landfill at no charge.