Police reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 8-19:
Alabaster
Jan. 11
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Tintern Abbey.
-Information report from the 50 block of Kent Stone Way.
Jan. 12
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Windsor Court.
-Property damage from Smokey Road. A 2011 BMW 528i sustained $2,500 in damages.
-Information report from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane.
-Information report from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2020 Nissan Rogue was recovered.
-Property damage from the 800 block of Alabaster Boulevard. A 2017 Chrysler 200 sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Marijuana and a cocaine base were confiscated.
Jan. 13
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Navajo Trail.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $197.56 was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 8200 block of Shelby County 17. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Failure to appear from I-59, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol was confiscated.
Jan. 14
-Found property from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was recovered.
-Theft of property third degree, harassing communications from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. $800 was stolen.
-Information report from the 1200 block of Michael Drive.
-Found property from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. A firearm and holster were recovered.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $44.88 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trail.
Calera
Jan. 8
-Facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act from the 20 block of Paula Drive.
-Assault third degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6300 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property first degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.
-Property damage from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.
-Agency assist from Smokey Road at Ivanhoe Lane.
-Failure to appear from Alabama 145 at Strawberry, Shelby.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of tobacco, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.
Jan. 9
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia from the 234-mile marker of Shelby County 87.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance from I-65 South.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 80 block of Metro Drive.
Jan. 10
-Trespassing notice from the 6600 block of Shelby County 151.
-DUI-any substance, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of 18th Street.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Limestone Parkway.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road.
Jan. 11
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (11 counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 7100 block of West Browning Avenue, Fresno, California.
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Sumner Circle.
-Shoplifting (three counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Incident from the 10300 block of Shelby County 22.
Jan. 12
-Shoplifting (13 counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Waterford Cove Trace.
-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Menacing from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Rape second degree-statutory from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.
Jan. 13
-Rape first degree, additional information from the 100 block of Thistle Lane.
-Burglary third degree from the 900 block of McCallister Drive.
-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Harassing communications from the 6600 block of Shelby County 151.
-Dog bite from the 100 block of Shelby County 209.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Juvenile pickup order from the 1000 block of Emerald Ridge Drive.
-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue.
-Found property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Jan. 14
-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.
-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.
-Incident from the 700 block of Michelle Manor.
-Accidents involving death or personal injuries from the 15100 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 30 block of Pecan Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Simmsville Road.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
Harpersville
Dec. 6
-Trespassing from the 100 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.
Dec. 10
-Property damage, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Sunset Drive.
Dec. 11
-Domestic violence third degree from Richey Court, Sterrett.
Dec. 12
-Theft of property-shoplifting from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.
Dec. 13
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Farmingdale Drive.
Dec. 14
-Theft of property from residence, from the 4600 block of U.S. 280.
Dec. 17
-Fire incident from Willow Leaf Road.
Dec. 18
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10000 block of Gallups Crossroads.
-Vehicle impoundment from U.S. 280 and Brookhighland Drive.
Dec. 22
-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Ranch Road.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1200 block of Creswell Road.
-Harassment from the 1200 block of Creswell Road.
Dec. 24
-Assault (three counts) from the 50 block of Brandy Lane.
-Unclassified death from an unnamed location.
Dec. 25
-Property damage from U.S. 280 near Woodland Road.
Dec. 27
-Property damage from Kelin Road at Watercross Drive.
Dec. 29
-Domestic violence-assault from the 10 block of Burns Lane.
-Property damage from U.S. 280 near Willow Leaf Road.
Dec. 31
-Public intoxication from the 30 block of Town Hall Lane.
Helena
Jan. 12
-Property damage from the 200 block of Cabinview Trail.
-Miscellaneous incident from Red Oak Circle.
-Identity theft from Chadwick Drive.
-DUI-alcohol, unauthorized use of auto from the 100 block of Riverridge Drive.
-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 2000 block of English Oaks Lane.
Jan. 13
-Drug paraphernalia-second offense, illegal possession of prescription drugs, DUI-controlled substance from Helena Marketplace.
Jan. 14
-Property damage from Shelby County 52 and Claiborne Street.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from Shelby County 17.
-Domestic violence third degree, miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.
Jan. 15
-Harassment or harassing communications from Piedmont Drive.
-Found property from Shelby County 52 West.
Jan. 16
-Lost property from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.
Jan. 17
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Stonecreek Circle.
-Drug paraphernalia-first offense, criminal littering from the 100 block of Honeysuckle Road.
Jan. 18
-Dog bite from Coalmont Road.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Saint Charles Drive.
-Harassment or harassing communications from Brookforest Circle.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 52 West at Gunner Lane.
Jan. 19
-Theft of property third degree from the 1300 block of Old Cahaba Cove.
Montevallo
Jan. 12
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs_POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 16.00 grams, hashish 3.50 grams and a marijuana grinder valued at $3.
Jan. 14
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Clay Pit Road at City Dump (highway/street). Confiscated was a glass meth pipe with burnt residue valued at $1.
-Information only from Murray Drive (residence/home).
-Information only form Murray Drive (residence/home).
-Information only from Reonda Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a dent and scratch on the hood and a front bumper has crocks and scuff marks valued at $300.
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from King Street (residence/home). Confiscated was marijuana 1 gram, small bag of marijuana and large glass bong with marijuana residue valued at $25.
-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from King Street (residence/home). Confiscated was marijuana 1 gram, small bag of marijuana and large glass bong with marijuana residue valued at $25.
Jan. 15
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 from Highway 25 (specialty store.) Stolen was miscellaneous clothing valued at $350.
-Property damage from Highway 119 at County Road 24 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2016 Ford Mustang valued at $8,000.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a fence post and fence slat valued at $200.
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 from Glory Road (highway/street). Stolen was two Columbia shirts and miscellaneous items in four Amazon packages valued at $177.
-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).
Jan. 18
-Information only form Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
-Domestic incident from Graham Street (residence/home).
Jan. 19
-Larceny/theft-TOP 2, $500-less than $1,500 from Salem Manor Apartments (residence/home). Stolen was gold mens wedding band valued at $500.
Pelham
Jan. 12
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 4600 Block of Burning Tree Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a remote control and a card valued at $60.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,204.43.
Jan. 14
-Theft from the 700 Block of Industrial Park (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a scope and rifle valued at $900.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Manor Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cell phones valued at $1,599.98.
Jan. 15
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1900 Block of Mini Warehouse Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a stereo and tools valued at $1,050.
Jan. 16
-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Talmadge Drive (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $500.
