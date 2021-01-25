Marriages for the week of Jan. 24, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Jan. 11-15:
-Michael Joseph Walton to Bonita Alison Smith.
-Jacob Harley Brantley to Emma Jewell Partridge.
-Anthony William Goggins to Jennifer Elizabeth Bryant.
-Brett Alexander Lewis to Jessica Suzanne Holt.
-Jimmy Wayne Palmer to Sherri Kay Palmer.
-Ricardo Hernandez to Ashley Pineda Duran.
-Joshua Alexander Colin to Antoinette Stachanna Dukes.
-Tiffany Postell to Leroy Clark.
-Cynthia Dian Jennings to Irby Lester Woodall.
-Paola Polet Flores to Jose Javier Marinez.
-Jody Drew Marxen to Tiffany Nicole Wade.
-Jesus Victor Esteban to Robin Ann Ries.
-Jeffrey Martin Comer to Carmen Elizabeth Winfield.
-Roy Lee Nix to Kathleen Charland Merchant.
-Jason Nicholas Masters to Mary Hayden Dennis.
-Fatisha Vonche Chatman to William Elston.
-Alixandria Brooke Williams to Joshua Franklin Wheeler.
-Shasta Leann Jones to Cikai Demetrius Shanks.
