Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1-31 and Jan. 8-18:

Alabaster

Jan. 12

-Myrna Patrice Gates, 55, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant (three counts).

Jan. 13

-Tara Marie Blanding, 35, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Corey Devon Warren, 28, of Hueytown, Alabama, alias warrant.

Jan. 14

-Denise Santay Jiles, 42, of Hoover, bench warrant.

-Curtis Darrick Lowery, 32, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree.

Jan. 15

-Clarence Jimal Anderson, 31, of Bessemer, Alabama, theft of property third degree, failure to comply with court orders.

-Brett Stephen Page, 36, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 16

-Jessica Lynn Rodriguez, 33, of Alabaster, DUI-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Timothy O’Neal Hulsey, 41, of Alabaster, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Quinton Antonio Smith, 44, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 17

-Deana Lynn Liford, 51, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Jeffrey Lynn Summerlin Jr., 35, of Warrior, Alabama, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (two counts).

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, warrant with Helena P.D.

-Venancio Mejia, 38, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Adelia Shilo Nicholas, 34, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.

-Tyler Stephen Nicholas, 30, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Antonisha Juderia McDade, 24, of Homewood, Alabama, driving without first obtaining license.

Jan. 18

-Angelina Denise Kelley, 32, of Montevallo, fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to move over or reduce speed, driving without obtaining license (two counts).

Calera

Jan. 8

-Dylon Matthew Ellison, 26, of Calera, simple assault.

-Jim Bob Watley, 37, of Calera, agency assist.

-Tabatha Marie Horn, 41, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Tyler Alan-Martin Jones, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (three counts).

Jan. 9

-Emily Louise Robinson, 30, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

-Warren R. McCoy, 45, of Montgomery, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Shayla Gail Long, 30, of Odenville, Alabama, failure to appear (four counts).

Jan. 10

-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 43, of Calera, DUI-any substance.

-Jhamari Vernard Nevitt, 41, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-David Nazaret Martinez Rios, 18, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Matthew Thomas Dupree, 47, of Vestavia, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 11

-Cedric Johnson, 54, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-David Martin Barrett, 50, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

-Destin Emil Johnson, 31, of Calera, failure to appear (11 counts).

-Everett Deshaud Walker, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Jan. 12

-Jamarius Montez Mayfield, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

Jan. 13

-Robert Lee Horn, 35, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

-Michael Javon Fulgham, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear (five counts).

Jan. 14

-Andrew Ryan Kabcenel, 32, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.

-Shannon L. Caldarelli, 35, of Calera, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

Harpersville

Dec. 2

-Fletcher Antawin Strong, 41, of Sylacauga, Alabama, warrant-ours.

-Geana Darlene Drummond, 49, of Vandiver, DUI.

Dec. 9

-Joseph Castleberry, 24, of Pell City, Alabama, warrant-other.

Dec. 11

-Matthew Lawrence Milam, 40, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

Dec. 14

-Rodney Swain, 44, warrant-other.

Dec. 16

-Glen Gerstler, 50, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

-Adam Brown, 34, of Alex City, Alabama, warrant-ours.

-Robert Waldrop, 20, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

Dec. 23

-Jvanta Willis, 28, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, domestic violence-assault.

Helena

Jan. 12

-James Eric Ray, 43, DUI-alcohol, unauthorized use of auto.

-Aaron Miles Streufert, 38, domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.

Jan. 13

-Courtney Ana Gilliland, 46, DUI-controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia-second offense.

-Arkeem Audjjur Horn, 37, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 14

-Jay Alan Satterfield, 49, stalking second degree.

-Lena Marie Johnson, 34, failure to appear.

Jan. 15

-Denise Alice Moulton, 22, DUI-alcohol.

Jan. 17

-William Chester Smitherman, 22, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Michael Benjamin Evans, 28, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest.

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, failure to appear-traffic.

-Cody David Wood, 27, failure to appear.

Jan. 18

-Altonia Darrell Bates, 42, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

Montevallo

Jan. 12

-Joshua Thomas Gallegos, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.

-Sergio Misael Nava Vazquez, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.

-David Alexander Dauphin, PI appears in public place under the influence and sex offense-PL exposure or lewd act.

Jan. 14

-Michael Shannon Taylor, 42, of Calera, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

-Devante Lee Smith, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernlia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Jan. 17

-Christina Michelle Clayton, 40, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-faulting to appear.

Pelham

Jan. 10

-Jarren Foster Walker, 21, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Arjav Panchal, 37, of Atlanta, GA., public intoxication — appears in public place under the influence.

-Graham Norris, 23, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 11

-Seth Storey, 25, of Trussville, traffic-expired license, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-ST switched tag.

-Steven Overton, 36, of Vandiver, penalties-violation by person whose license of driving.

Jan. 12

-Wilton Abbott, 69, of Alabaster, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jeremiah Smith, 22, of Birmingham, traffic-FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 13

-Amanda Morris, 36, of Mulga, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-April Dowdell, 31, of Helena, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Jan. 14

-Jeremy Brown, 22, of Hoover, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

-Rafael Leal, 64, of Thorsby, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Christopher McConnell, 37, of Irondale, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

Jan. 15

-Durrel McGee, 38, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Desiree Miller, 48, of Helena, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 16

-Leon Webster, 42, of Geneva, traffic-speed above 70 MPH-interstate highway.