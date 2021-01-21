Dell Elizabeth Griggs

Alabaster

Dell Elizabeth Griggs, age 86, of Alabaster went to be with her Heavenly father on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Pastor Roy Carlton Griggs, and parents, Virgil and Lois Casaday.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Griggs Peters (M. Wayne); son, Ronald Carlton Griggs (Cathy); granddaughters, Vanessa Peters Cain (Chris), Catherine E. Griggs; grandsons, Jonathan Peters, Benjamin Peters (Hannah Lawson), Christopher R. Griggs (Wendi), Chadwick M. Griggs (Sarah); nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Charter Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Salem-Macon Church Cemetery Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. Officiating service will be Michael Brooks and J.D. Davis. Address for cemetery is 4647 Tallapoosa Street, Notasulga, Al. 36866.