Asbury Giggles and Grace spring sale set for March 5-6

NORTH SHELBY – After making the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 fall sale for safety reasons, organizers of Asbury United Methodist Church’s Giggles and Grace consignment sale are optimistic about plans for the upcoming spring sale.

“We are all extremely excited to finally be able to have it, but not without understandable reserve,” Giggles and Grace Publicity Co-Chair Kaitlyn McCormick said. “Our co-chairs have been very instrumental in working with Asbury’s church administrator, David Miller, to make sure we are doing everything we absolutely can to ensure everyone’s safety, shoppers and volunteers alike. It will be a bit different than in years past, but we are ready to welcome everyone back again.”

The Giggles and Grace Spring 2021 Sale will be held Friday, March 5 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday is “half price day,” which means all items noted as discount items that did not sell on Friday will be 50-percent off at checkout.

The sale will feature baby and children’s clothing, shoes and baby essentials.

Consignor registration opened Jan. 20 at Asburygigglesandgrace.com.

“We usually average 350-400 consignors, and hundreds of shoppers come through our doors each day of the sale,” McCormick said. “With COVID restrictions, we are unsure as to what to expect this sale, but we are very hopeful.”

McCormick said the sale’s success also depends on volunteers to help run it each day.

“We cannot make this happen without our vital volunteers,” she said. “Our process for volunteer sign-up is a bit different this sale given certain COVID restrictions, but if anyone is interested, they can reach out to volunteers@asburygigglesandgrace.com.”

Volunteers gain access to early shopping hours.

Now in its 14th year, the sale raises money for Asbury’s Children’s Ministry and other mission projects, including the Lovelady Center, Grace Klein Community Inc., Shelby County Foster Care, King’s Home and Oak Mountain Missions.

“Giggles and Grace is somewhat new to me, but once I became a mother myself, I knew it was a ministry I needed to be a part of,” McCormick said. “The physical proof of giving back to the community, to all of the mothers and families in need, is very exciting. Whether at the physical sale, or seeing the blessings shared with our highlighted ministries, the love and gratitude is just so tangible.”

For more information, visit Asburygigglesandgrace.com or @AsburyGigglesAndGrace on Facebook.