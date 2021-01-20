Luther J. “Luke” Vernon, Jr.

Blountsville

Luther J. “Luke” Vernon, Jr., 71, of Blountsville passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham. Mr. Vernon was born on July 7, 1949, in Alabaster, the son of Luther and Minnie Smith Vernon.

He served in the US Marine Corps in Vietnam receiving many medals including a Purple Heart. He worked as a supervisor in construction in several states finishing his career in Tampa, Florida. He had lived in Blountsville for about the last 14 years. He was married to Linda Vernon who passed away on Jan. 25, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Greg Vernon and David Vernon of Shelby County and Zach (Stephanie) Vernon of Blountsville; daughters, Shelly (James) Lomax of South Carolina and Frances Pruett (Tony Batson) of Albertville; brother, Jimmy Vernon of Alabaster; sisters, Rosemary (Charles) Augur of Lyman, South Carolina, Jessie Dunnaway of North Shelby County and Beth (Stanley) Burnett of West Monroe, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Minnie Vernon; wife, Linda Vernon; sister, Frances Bailey and brother-in-law: Dale Dunnaway.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 5521 Double Oak Lane Birmingham, AL 35242, with Brother Chris Washburn officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with Blountsville Funeral Home directing.