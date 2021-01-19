Chelsea City Council approves numerous annexation requests

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea grew with the approval of numerous annexation requests at a special called City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 18.

The council approved property annexations totaling about 5,000 acres, according to Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

“This will establish our southern city limits next to our sister city, Columbiana,” Picklesimer said. “We will now have a clear city limit between Columbiana and the city of Chelsea. It’s a good thing, and I appreciate again all of the work.”

The following ordinances were approved:

Ordinance 850 – Annexation request submitted by David Willingham for a portion of his property on Chelsea Ridge Trail in Chelsea consisting of a 10-by-10-foot section.

Ordinances 851 and 852 – Annexation request submitted by Michael Atchison for a portion of his property located near Highway 49 in Chelsea consisting of a 10-foot-wide strip along the western border of the parcel.

Ordinance 853 – Annexation request submitted by Gordon Timberlands LTD for a portion of their property consisting of a 10-foot-wide strip along the western and a portion of the southern border of the parcel.

Ordinance 854 – Annexation request submitted by Johnny Walker for his property located along Highway 49 in Chelsea consisting of 208 acres.

Ordinance 855 – Annexation request submitted by Johnny Walker for his property located along Hughes Road in Chelsea consisting of 77.11 acres.

Ordinances 856 and 857 – Annexation request submitted by Dennis Polley for portions of his property located along Hughes Road in Chelsea consisting of a 10-foot-wide strip along the eastern border and a 10-foot-wide strip along the eastern and southern borders of the parcel.

Ordinances 858, 859 and 860 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for portions of their property consisting of 307 acres, 307 acres and a total of about 765 acres, respectively.

Ordinance 861 – Annexation request submitted by Chelsea 47 LLC for property consisting of about 415 acres.

Ordinance 862 – Annexation request submitted by Kingdom Land Development LLC for property consisting of about 225 acres.

Ordinances 863, 864, 865, 866, 867, 868 and 869 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for property consisting of 851 acres, along with portions of their property consisting of 640 acres, 640 acres, 630 acres, 630 acres, 340 acres and 340 acres.

Ordinances 870 and 871 – Annexation request submitted by Ethan Thomaston for property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 4.04 acres and 37 acres.

Ordinances 872 and 873 – Annexation request submitted by High Times Adventure Real Estate Co. LLC for property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 41.3 acres and a portion of property consisting of 116.38 acres.

Ordinance 874 – Annexation request submitted by High Times Adventure Real Estate Co. LLC for a portion of the property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 116.38 acres.

Ordinance 875 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 79 acres.

Ordinance 876 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 79 acres.

Ordinance 877 – Annexation request submitted by Lori Sumner for property located near Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 33 acres.

Ordinance 878 – Annexation request submitted by Kendall and Pamela Coupland for property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of about 1.5 acres.

Ordinance 879 – Annexation request submittd by Tri L Acres Homeowners Association Inc. for property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 8.31 acres.

Ordinance 880 – Annexation request submitted by Susana House for property located on Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of about 1.54 acres.

Ordinance 881 – Annexation request submitted by Leslie Sumner Gannon, Lynn Sumner Jared and Lori Sumner McGrath for property located east of Bream Cove Road and south of Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of about .39 acres.

Ordinance 882 – Annexation request submitted by Mark Bell for property located on Sumner Drive in Columbiana consisting of 1.32 acres.

Ordinance 883 – Annexation request submitted by Leslie Gannon for property located near Sumner Drive and Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of 33 acres.

Ordinance 884 – Annexation request submitted by Lynn Jared for property located near Sumner Drive and Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of 33 acres.

Ordinance 885 – Annexation request submitted by Michael and Lynn Jared for property located on Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of 28.86 acres.

Ordinance 886 – Annexation request submitted by Tri L Acres Airpark LLC for property located on Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of 5.17 acres.

Ordinance 887 – Annexation request submitted by Michael and Lynn Jared for property located on Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of .71 acres.

Ordinance 888 – Annexation request submitted by Leslie Gannon for property located on Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of .94 acres.

Ordinance 889 – Annexation request submitted by Robert and Leigh Ann Gannon for property located on Bream Cove Road in Columbiana consisting of 1.04 acres.

Ordinance 890 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 108 acres.

Ordinance 891 – Annexation request submitted by The Westervelt Company for a portion of their property consisting of about 108 acres.

Picklesimer thanked the council members and city employees who worked on the annexations.

“Chelsea got a whole lot bigger tonight,” he said. “Thank you to everyone that’s requested annexation.”