Pelham Parks and Rec to offer art classes for preschool ages

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Creativity is one of the most important parts of development for young children, and Pelham Parks and Recreation is looking to help support this by offering an “Art for Little Learners” class throughout February.

On Feb. 5, 12 and 19, the city’s parks and rec department will put on a series of art lessons target to preschool age children to help encourage and develop artistic and creative skills.

The classes will take place at the Pelham Recreation Center and will focus on a variety of skills not only related to art, but important motor skills as well, according to Assistant Parks and Rec Director Alicia Walters.

“Recreation is important for all ages, and we are focusing Art for Little Learners on the preschool age group,” Walters said. “Three Fridays in February we will offer fun filled art lessons that will take the little learners on a journey through the elements of art.”

Each class will focus on different aspects of art skills and will see families working together to imprint the lessons in the young children’s minds.

“They will learn lines, shapes and color through the use of markers, watercolor, acrylics and more,” Walters said. “This is a hands-on parent/child learning class, and our hope is to continue to be able to offer more programs for this age group.”

The Feb. 5 class will focus on lines with an introduction to watercolors. On Feb. 12, there will be a focus on shapes and specifically hearts to help celebrate Valentine’s Day. Finally, on Feb. 19, the children will complete a painting after learning about primary and secondary colors.

The classes are open to ages 4-5 and are $5 per class, which will include the supplies for the lessons.

Pre-registration is necessary for the classes which can be done at Pelhamalrecreation.gov.