James Clyde Sumners

Vincent

James Clyde Sumners of Vincent passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, on Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021.

Clyde was born at his home in Harpersville on July 24, 1928. He was the seventh of eight children born to Charles Ernest Sumners and Evie Elizabeth Garrett Sumners. Clyde grew up in a loving family in Harpersville with his parents, four brothers, and sister. He graduated from Vincent High School in 1948.

Later that year, he married Virginia Ann McGhee, beginning a loving relationship that lasted until her death – almost 69 years. He was devoted to his family and took joy in his sons, Ron and Joe, their wives, Prissy and Lynn, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved, and was loved, by his brothers and sister, brothers- and sisters-in-law, and over 30 nephews and nieces.

Clyde was an electrician and worked at Beaunit Mills in Childersburg for over 20 years and later worked almost 20 years for Alabama Power Company at the Gaston Steam Plant in Wilsonville. He loved the Lord and was devoted to his church, serving as a deacon at Vincent First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ann McGhee Sumners; his son, Ronald Clyde Sumners; his parents; his brothers, Howard Sumners, Lee Roy Sumners, Walter Ishmael Sumners, Charles Eugene Sumners, and John Paul Sumners; and his sister, Ruby Faye Sumners Justice.

He is survived by his son, Joe Arthur Sumners (Lynn); daughter-in-law, Karen “Prissy” Sumners; brother, Robert Earl Sumners (Ann); four grandchildren, Katie Kostakis (Johnathon), Sam Sumners, Lacey Updegraff (John), and Tucker Sumners; and three great-grandchildren, Ella, Jackson, and Haddie Updegraff.

He was greatly loved by his family, who mourn his loss, but celebrate his wonderful life. He was a funny, gentle, kind, compassionate, and giving person who lived a life of integrity, purpose, and consequence. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held for family Friday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Vincent City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home in Columbiana is officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mr. Sumners’ memory to Hospice Angels, Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Dr., Building 100, Auburn, Alabama 35830.