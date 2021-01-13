Betty Katherine Robinson Beasley

Trussville

Betty Katherine Robinson Beasley of Trussville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the age of 89.

On Feb. 25, 1931, she was born in Mobile to the late Wade H. and Jessie H. Robinson.

She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert S. Beasley, and her second husband, Ellis Neal Hardin.

Betty was a 1949 graduate of Murphy High School in Mobile and a Riverchase United Methodist Church member. She was widely admired and loved deeply for her kind heart, magnetic personality, and excellent listening skills for all concerns and issues. Betty was a music lover and enjoyed everything from big band and swing to rock and roll, to soul and contemporary, and you could find her dancing to all of it!

Betty loved the beach and boat rides with her family and watching old classic movies from her generation and ones from today. Above all, she loved her family and friends and especially her Lord and Savior.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle B. (Mark Lance) Allison and Martin Wade (Margaretta Fris) Beasley; grandchildren, Kristin Allison (Jared) Pendley, Kaitlin Allison (Brent) Bond, Erin Allyson Beasley, and Kari Margaretta Beasley; and great-grandchildren, Randall Lance Pendley, Kyleigh Blair Pendley, and Landon Beck Pendley.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be announced after the CDC declares the Covid-19 health emergency over.

To honor the family’s request to “pay it forward” to fellow humans suffering from the pandemic, please send memorial contributions to UAB Covid-19 Unit and the UAB Palliative Care and Comfort Unit.