Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 10, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 24-Jan. 5:
Alabaster
Dec. 24
-Curtis Augusta Ferguson, 22, of Maylene, receiving stolen property first degree, firearms license required.
-Omarfio Courtney Arnold, 34, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree, firearms license required.
Dec. 25
-Timothy O’Neal Hulsey, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
Dec. 27
-Mitzi Zuleica Escobar, 32, of Pelham, failure to appear.
-Regina Sue James, 50, of Randolph, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 28
-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, alias warrant (four counts).
Dec. 29
-Randy Lee Shupe, 63, of Alabaster, theft of property first degree.
Jan. 2
-Antavious Shuman Thomas, 38, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication, driving while license revoked, failure to comply with court orders.
-Jeremiah Xavier Comstock-Johnson, 20, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Tyler Joseph Miller, 21, of Mooresburg, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of marijuana second degree (two counts).
-Christopher Oliver Moore, 23, of Rogersville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of marijuana second degree.
-Joseph William Murphy, 22, of Rogersville, Tennessee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jeffery Joseph Fisher Jr., 36, of Montevallo, criminal trespass-Jefferson County.
-Randall Scott Robertson, 50, of Maylene, alias warrant.
Jan. 3
-Jean Rocky Echamson-Lavilett, 33, of Jasper, Alabama, alias warrant.
-William Bradley Jackson, 48, of Deatsville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Donald Glen Mount, 33, of Greenville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance.
-Rollins Edward Warden, 51, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
Calera
Dec. 28
-James Brandon Jones, 35, of Jemison, attempting to elude, reckless driving, DUI-any substance.
-Cecil Darnell Jackson, 52, of Selma, failure to appear.
-Conner Barrett Banks, 20, of Hoover, failure to appear (two counts).
Dec. 29
-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Columbiana, failure to appear.
-Arron Joseph Stansell, 36, of Pelham, failure to appear (two counts).
-Terence James Dunlap, 31, of Troy, possession of marijuana second degree.
Dec. 30
-John Kendall Wilson, 50, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.
Dec. 31
-Cedric Eugene Walker, 31, of Calera, violation of open container law.
-London Weatherspoon, 43, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassing communications.
-Armando Julie Osoa, 28, of Montgomery, DUI-alcohol.
-Wayne Paul Parmer Jr., 48, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
Jan. 1
-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Bambi Chere Terry, 46, of Brierfield, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Keith Gerrod Vines, 39, of Calera, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance.
-Austin Tanner Dupree, 26, of Brierfield, DUI-alcohol.
-Joellen Marie Hernandez, 35, of Calera, DUI-combined substance, open container.
-Christopher Ryan Seidenfaden, 32, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Jan. 2
-Blake Allen Williams, 20, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
Jan. 3
-Kenneth Wayne Lawley, 47, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Edward Shane Hoggle, 32, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 4
-Anthony Oquan Purnell, 35, of Helena, bond revocation.
Helena
Dec. 28
-Michael Shane Denney, 42, DUI-alcohol.
Jan. 1
-Alan Curtis Williams Jr., 34, interlock device required.
Jan. 2
-Christian Alexander Vines, 19, DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Shawn David Badie, 48, probation violation.
-Angel Isael Mendez, 22, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Michael Bradley Seagle, 58, DUI-alcohol.
Jan. 3
-Darbin Munson Dewitt, 51, DUI-alcohol.
Montevallo
Dec. 29
-Joseph Daniel Taylor, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and liquor-MPA minor in possession of alcohol.
Dec. 30
-Austin James Bachman, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Dec. 31
-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, PI appears in public place under influence.
Jan. 1
-Rhonda Kay Spindlow, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Stephen Earl Holsomback, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possession.
Jan. 2
-Cheryl Leneice Devinner, privacy-CT enters/remains in/on premises.
Jan. 3
-Katherine Ann Reynolds, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 5
-Sonia Esmeralda Erazo, agency assist arrest.
Pelham
Dec. 27
-Irvin Rodriguez, 20, of Pelham, liquor-minor consume alcohol and traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) .08 or more.
-Christopher Broadax, 20, of Birmingham, burglary-non-residence-force.
-Deontae Jackson, 22, of Birmingham, burglary-non-residence-force.
Dec. 28
-Raquann Randle Bustamonte, 24, of Calera, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Dec. 29
-Cataldo Vinci, 25, of Pelham, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.
-Kirneilous Johnson, 30, of Birmingham, weapons-carrying illegal-gun.
-Juan David Samano Alvarez, 36, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
-Hugh Stack, 35, of Tuscaloosa, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Dec. 31
-William Hood, 36, of Birmingham, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
-Tracy Rivas Ortega, 25, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
Jan. 1
-Kameion Tanner, 27, of Warrior, robbery-business-strong arm.
-Miguel Bonilla Hernandez, 59, of Pelham, public intoxication, appears in public place under influence.
Jan. 2
-David Duty, 33, of Adger, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear traffic.
-Uciel Gutierrez, 22, of Pelham, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense.
-Randall Robertson, 50, of Maylene, traffic-ST switched tag.
-Myles Cherry, 25, of Pelham, traffic-speeding-no workers-construction zone.
-Garrett Sayre, 27, of Hoover, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
