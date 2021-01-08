Sheriff’s reports for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 16-22, 2020:

Dec. 16

-Harassment from the 200 block of Pebble Road, Montevallo.

-Theft of property second degree from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A Gibson SG Jr. guitar valued at $1,500 and Soboxone (60 count) were stolen.

Dec. 17

-Miscellaneous incident, return of property to owner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Glock 22, magazine, several live rounds and a holster were recovered.

-Found property from an unspecified location in Memphis, Tennessee. Two iPhones were found.

-Incident from the 24000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. A putty substance that tested positive for amphetamine and cocaine (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 600 block of Crenshaw Road, Chelsea.

-Agency assist from the 5200 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. $26 worth of fuel was stolen.

-Property damage from the 10 block of Kenly Way, Birmingham. A 2019 Chevy Trax sustained $900 in damages.

-Incident from the 6500 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1800 block of Smyer Lake Road, Leeds. A Weimaraner (dog) valued at $400 and a Ruger .9-millimeter firearm were stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3700 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham. Money transfers of $1,739 and $5,107 were made from the victim’s savings account.

-Fraudulent use of debit card, theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. $380 in U.S. currency and $44.31 via a fraudulent debit card transaction were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Meadowview Road, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Meadowview Road, Maylene.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. $20,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby. A catalytic converter was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 1000 block of Eagle Creek Cove, Birmingham.

-Rape from the 900 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 20 block of Riverwalk Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 40 block of Gordie Davis Drive, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Glaze Ferry Lane, Vincent.

Dec. 18

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Glendale Drive, Birmingham. A Stihl backpack blower valued at $550 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1100 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $6,000, a massage tool valued at $300 and an iPad valued at $300 were stolen.

-Forgery from the 2400 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. $688.01 was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two counterfeit $100 bills were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 1100 building of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A Hisense flat screen TV valued at $600 and window blinds valued at $300 were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A camper valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 12000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A mailbox sustained $200 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 1600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A remote-controlled car valued at $59.97 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from various locations.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Shelby County.

-Information regarding counterfeits from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A $100 bill was counterfeited.

Dec. 19

-Burglary from the 100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A commercial grade exercise bike valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Menacing from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-violation of PFA from an undisclosed location.

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 1600 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. A double room tent valued at $200 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from Spring Creek Church, the 300 block of Spring Creek Road, Calera.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 near Aleah Drive, Wilsonville. A clear bag with marijuana (10 grams) and a tobacco pipe with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Creek Hollow Trail, Chelsea. Methadone (12 count, 5 milligrams), Lorazepam (18 count, 5 milligrams) and Morphine Sulfate oral solution (28 milliliters) were damaged or destroyed.

-Incident from the 200 block of Dogwood Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. Morphine Sulfate (25 milliliters) was damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A frozen tilapia valued at $12.24 and a package of steak valued at $11.83 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A sweater valued at $14.97, blue jeans valued at $9.95 and dog treats valued at $10.98 were stolen.

Dec. 20

-Found property from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Columbiana. A Stoeger M3000 12-Gauge firearm valued at $400 and a camouflage gun case valued at $30 were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham. A 2002 Pontiac Montana sustained $250 in damages.

-Property damage from Jameswood Drive and Jameswood Lane, Birmingham. A median sign and undercarriage of 2004 Chevy Classic were damaged.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Shelby County 203, Montevallo. A mailbox was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A blanket valued at $26.95, two-pack of ribbon valued at $7.98 and Epsom salt valued at $9.98 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

Dec. 21

-Adult sex offender-ID requirements, adult sex offender-registration with local law enforcement from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Missing person from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Theft of property, assault from the 12000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A baggie containing suspected meth (0.4 gram) was confiscated, and a 2017 Ford Econoline was stolen.

-Reckless driving, duties of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from Shelby County 47 and U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Property damage (non-criminal) from the 500 block of Duck Cove Road, Shelby.

-Menacing from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 in the area of Klein Road. A 2009 Ford Escape was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 10 block of Pope Street, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 40 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Menacing from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Duty upon striking fixture upon highway, criminal mischief from the 1500 block of Tara Drive, Columbiana. A metal mailbox valued at $600 was damaged.

Dec. 22

-Property damage from the 100 block of Alabama 25, Brierfield. A 2012 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-DUI from the 400 block of Alabama 119, Pelham.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 42 at Shelby County 86, Calera. Two firearms were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Two syringes with residue and a glass pipe were recovered.

-Incident from the 700 block of Helena Station Drive, Helena.

-Miscellaneous information from Silo Way, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Reach Crest, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Talon Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2007 Toyota Tundra was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Apple AirPod Pros valued at $250 and $50 in change/cash were stolen.

-Robbery second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Goods from the jail commissary valued at $56.53 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 9000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Tools totaling $4,200 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card from the 100 block of Lorrin Lane, Sterrett. $1,000 was stolen via a bank card.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2011 Mercedes C300 was stolen.

-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Laminate flooring valued at $143.64 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2300 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Assault from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.