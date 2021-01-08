January 8, 2021

Marriages for the week of Jan. 10, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 4:19 pm Friday, January 8, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021:

-David Thomas White to Edward Eugene Robinson.

-Velky Marilena Hernandez Chilin to Sergio Jose Pineda Godoy.

-Ramon Garcia Hernandez to Otilia Sotero Uribe.

-Ryan Nicholas Willer to Caitlin Grace Clancy.

-Alexander W. Zahn to Sarah Grace Sansom.

-Samuel Jackson Stockton to Brittney Nicole Hoyt.

-Matthew Thomas Sloan to Haziel Alcabasa Justo.

-Gavin Sumner Belcher to Anna Jean Puckett.

-Deici Zavala to Bucio Mariela Bautista.

-Horus Alexis Guevara Castaneda to Abigail Marie Shippers.

-Elbert Andrew Johnson to Debbie Jean McDonald.

-Madison Nicole Barnett to Jace Alan Robbins.

-Justice Ann Alexander to Tucker Lane Duncan.

-Jose Emmanuel Espinoza Casillas to Yenithzy Acosta Tejeda.

-William Scott Smith to Ginger Allison Hall.

-William L. Ledford to Lisa A. Kendrick.

-Dustin Michael Hodge to Amber Krislyn Rary.

-Miles Russell Wooten to Madison Ann Smith.

-Phillip Stancil Handley to Elizabeth Moody Smith.

-David Patrick Rooks to Kayla Dawn Martin.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries