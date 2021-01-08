Marriages for the week of Jan. 10, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021:
-David Thomas White to Edward Eugene Robinson.
-Velky Marilena Hernandez Chilin to Sergio Jose Pineda Godoy.
-Ramon Garcia Hernandez to Otilia Sotero Uribe.
-Ryan Nicholas Willer to Caitlin Grace Clancy.
-Alexander W. Zahn to Sarah Grace Sansom.
-Samuel Jackson Stockton to Brittney Nicole Hoyt.
-Matthew Thomas Sloan to Haziel Alcabasa Justo.
-Gavin Sumner Belcher to Anna Jean Puckett.
-Deici Zavala to Bucio Mariela Bautista.
-Horus Alexis Guevara Castaneda to Abigail Marie Shippers.
-Elbert Andrew Johnson to Debbie Jean McDonald.
-Madison Nicole Barnett to Jace Alan Robbins.
-Justice Ann Alexander to Tucker Lane Duncan.
-Jose Emmanuel Espinoza Casillas to Yenithzy Acosta Tejeda.
-William Scott Smith to Ginger Allison Hall.
-William L. Ledford to Lisa A. Kendrick.
-Dustin Michael Hodge to Amber Krislyn Rary.
-Miles Russell Wooten to Madison Ann Smith.
-Phillip Stancil Handley to Elizabeth Moody Smith.
-David Patrick Rooks to Kayla Dawn Martin.
