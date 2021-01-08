Land transactions for the week of Jan. 10, 2021
The following deeds were transferred Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 1, 2021
Dec. 28
-Drakos Family Partnership to Drakos Properties LLC, for $1,000, for Lots 2B and 3 in Crossroads Addition to Hoover.
-Linda S. Hankins to Derek R. Waldrep, for $307,500, for Lot 1505 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.
-Amanda Burnett to Steven C. Welshans, for $235,000, for Lot 126 in Old Ivy Phase 2.
-Rausch Coleman Homes LLC to Brenda M. Sullivan, for $175,850, for Lot 104 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Brian McGarity, for $584,427, for Lot 626 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Peggy S. Welshans to Alexander Torres Perez, for $217,000, for Lot 15 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Map.
-Jennifer Foster to Meagan Crisler-Biggie, for $238,000, for Lot 68 in Souther Hills Sector 6 Phase One.
-Katheryn Blakley Vaughn to Rebecca J. Hicks, for $375,000, for Lot 395 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.
-Kenneth J. Neal to First West Properties LLC, for $360,000, for Lots 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Nickerson Subdivision of Alabaster.
-Meagan Leanne Crisler to Emily H. Moore, for $175,000, for Lot 61 in Waterstone Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Darron Derel Newson, for $348,900, for Lot 16 in Reserve at Timberline.
-Bridge Ruell Shearer to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 3 and 6 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition Amended Map.
-Vicky W. Henderson to David P. Henderson, for $625,000, for Lot 21 in Mountain View Lake Company Second Sector.
-John Cameron Marlin to Courtney N. Rushing, for $160,000, for Lot 82 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector.
-Larry Ray McMullins to Barbara Beauford Treadway, for $91,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Owens Addition to Columbiana.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Mary Elizabeth Norwood, for $182,210, for Lot 84 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Clint Anthony Foster to Clint Anthony Foster, for $10, for Lot 322 in Lakewood Phase 3.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathan T. Wiggins, for $244,615, for Lot 220 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert E. Thomas, for $315,165, for Lot 29 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Deidre Dianne Neidert, for $328,160, for Lot 6042 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-Stephanie M. Ingels to Linda Engle, for $250,000, for Lot 6 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.
-Flemming Partners LLC to David Wayne Harrelson, for $382,889, for Lot 4026 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Christopher Travis Willis to Christopher Travis Willis, for $79,900, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.
-Ivana Lummus to Brianna Haney, for $249,900, for Lot 14 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Two.
-Dwight McPeak to Offerpad SPV Borrower 1 LLC, for $296,000, for Lot 87 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.
Dec. 29
-David A. Spivey to Darin Benedict, for $76,000, for Lot 2 in Twins Subdivision.
-Michael L. Herron to Santiago Rodriguez Arellano, for $16,500, for Lots 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.
-Jared Wallace to St Holdings LLC, for $199,900, for Lot 38 in Old Cahaba II B.
-Information and Transparency in Real Estate For the Safe Future LLC to Valor Communities LLC, for $93,000, for Lot 137, 138, 139, 140, 141 and 142 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.
-Davuntae Lewis to Christian Wynn, for $183,000, for Lot 7 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.
-George M. Clarke to Michael Shane Posey, for $246,500, for Lot 7 in Southern Hills Sector 5.
-Pamela Brunson to Danielle Tingley Weaver, for $260,000, for Lot 1753 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.
-Holland Homes LLC to Charles Moore, for $564,841.90, for Lot 29 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kenneth Lane Weidenback, for $504,494, for Lot 727 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Jane Mitchell Burchfield to DSLD Land Management Company Inc., for $1,250,000, for Lot 1 in Mitchell Parcel Resurvey.
-Daniel Todd Holcombe to James Martin Perry, for $242,500, for Lot 5 in Kings Meadow Second Sector.
-Jane Mitchell Burchfield to Cesium4 LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Mitchell Parcel Resurvey.
-Thornton Dunnavant Valley Holdings LLC to Ajlouny Investments LLC, for $4,000,000, for Lots C3-A C4-A in Dunnavant Square Commercial Subdivision Resurvey 1.
-James H. Smith to Lee Ann Smith, for $195,000, for Lot 6-122 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Douglas Edward Lamon to SDC AL1 LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 10 in Fox Haven First Sector First Sector Amended Map.
-Billy F. Evans to Samantha Lewis, for $210,000, for Lot 2 in Southwind Third Sector.
-Nina J. McCord to Joseph McCord, for $76,820, for Lot 1 in Poplar Cove Resubdivision of Lot 1.
-Lewis E. Atchison to Southern Wings Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $186,887.17, for Lot 1-C in Atchisons Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.
-Lewis E. Atchison to Southern Wings Real Estate Holding LLC, for $292,272.83, for Lot 1-D in Atchison Resurvey Final Plat.
-FBN Properties 2 LLC to City of Chelsea, for $610,000, for Lot 2 in FNB Properties 2 LLC Subdivision.
-T2 LLC to Timothy Craig Hoosier, for $232,000, for Lot 177 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Inez C. Waid to Alma Guadalupe Rueda Aguilera, for $178,000, for Lot 61 in Hidden Forest.
-M3 Properties LLC to Village at Meadowbrook LLC, for $1,000, for Lot 1 in Village at Lee Branch Sector 2.
-Tees Enterprises Inc. to Robert G. Norris, for $30,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Barbara Wood Fash to Fash Family Partnership LTD, for $1,081,500, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Emily N. Menard to Andrea Paige Wherry, for $310,000, for Lot 11 in Lincoln Park.
-Kim P. Brown to John A. Cauthen, for $385,000, for Lot 214 in Bent River Commons 2nd Sector.
-Barbara Akins Aldred to Barbara Akins Aldred, for $346,400, for Lot 1120 in Riverchase Country Club Eighteenth Addition.
-John W. Darabaris to Saleem Dharani, for $397,000, for Lot 187 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Chelsea Nicole Alvis, for $254,440, for Lot 71 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jennifer Bohnenkamp, for $292,500, for Lot 1646 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-Marcia Harper Mote to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $15,500, for Lots 2 and 3 in Cedar Grove Estates First Edition Amended Map.
-Joe Ann Jefferson King to Joe Ann Jefferson King, for $298,900, for Lot 46 in Cameron Woods 3rd Addition.
-Judith Wright Burns to James G. Bennefield, for $262,500, for Lot 3 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kevin Paul Tyra, for $265,790, for Lot 55 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Timothy Brown to Sheila A. Baker, for $130,000, for Lot 110 in Rossburg Townhomes.
-Deborah Coffey to Spartan Invest LLC, for $40,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Cedric L. Grier to Sarah J. Hamm, for $414,900, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook 3rd Sector.
-Jessica Hall to Jessica Hall, for $100,940, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Kevin Earl McClaran to Davis Edward Patterson, for $98,500, for Lot 504 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Attaway Living Trust to Megan McGowan Nall, for $384,900, for Lot 2322 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.
-Willa Dee Pickett to Angel E. Ramos Castaneda, for $30,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Betsy Tumiati to Charles E. Haggard, for $205,000, for Lot 2849 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrective Map.
-Ethan A. Brackner to James Willie Floyd, for $260,500, for Lot 135 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.
-Michael Bryan Rumley to Robert Laj Sims, for $525,000, for Lot 56 in Maple Ridge.
-Carrie B. Woodley to William Chase Murphy, for $419,900, for Lot 129 in Grey Oaks Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Youssef T. Rizk to Reginald Young, for $179,900, for Lot 33 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.
-Olen F. Williamson to Edward Walsh, for $204,900, for Lot 29 in Southwind Fourth Sector.
-Todd M. Shafer to Marsha H. Falkner, for $330,000, for Lot 11 in Lincoln Park Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14.
-Bonnie L. Bartelt to Taylor Properties LLC, for $246,000, for Lot 134 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.
-Cheryl L. Gully to James Riner, for $415,000, for Lot A-33 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.
-Shmuel Cohen to Chetan Soni, for $111,350, for Lot 11 in Village Parrish Resurvey.
-Highpointe Partners LLC to Charles T. Shepherd, for $143,500, for Lot 3 in Rustic Oak Estates.
-Virginia Ann Burke to Steven Bailey, for $127,000, for Lot 138 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.
-Inverness Family Realty LLC to Houndstooth Properties LLC, for $1,800,000, for Lot 2 in Valleydale Professional Park.
-Samantha Burns Bailey to Shirley I. Hall, for $200,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Samantha Burns Bailey to Shirley I. Hall, for $200,000, for Lot 3-D in Carden Estate.
-Samantha Burns Bailey to Shirley I. Hall, for $200,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Laquadria S. Robinson, for $296,595, for Lot 231 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Milton Pate to Savannah Johnson, for $74,500, for Lot 35 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.
-Flemming Partners LLC to William Lorin Moyd, for $362,623, for Lot 2027 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Allison Plemons Brymer, for $447,048, for Lot 2025 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-G S Masters Inc. to Mary Maze Beasley, for $658,900, for Lot 19-04 in Mt Laurel Phase III B.
-Albert L. Scott to Wesley Guy, for $335,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Diane S. Bell to Michael L. Moore, for $277,000, for Lot 167 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Patsy R. Firesheets to Jessica Ann Purvis, for $0, for Lot 113 in Chesapeake.
-Tolbert Investments LLC to Christopher Chesser, for $148,000, for Lot 24 in Central Hills 1st Addition Resurvey of Lots 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
-Craig A. White to Sidney Aultman, for $260,000 for Lot 2 in Mannington Amended Map.
-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Miriam E. Nieto, for $80,000, for Lot 19 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carl Eugene Lovelady, for $237,045, for Lot 221 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jody R. Robinson, for $363,380, for Lot 1021 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.
Dec. 30
-Tree Top Family Adventure LLC to Butch Jones, for $268,650, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mark Franks, for $469,309, for Lot B-98 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Hannah Visser to Taylor K. Stinson, for $232,000, for Lot 53 in Valley Forge.
-Wayne E. Hamilton to Cathy Burgess, for $180,000, for Lot 28 in Crestmont Resurvey.
-Elizabeth M. Vanderford to Jeffery Shackelford, for $215,000, for Lot 54 in Dearing Downs First Addition.
-Phillip Lamar Mullins to Michael Taylor May, for $240,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Adams Homes LLC to Leslie E. Clegg, for $221,850, for Lot 21 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Briton David Lavies, for $327,729, for Lot 6094 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.
-Sue Ann Jones to Kimberli K. Jones, for $500, for Lot 217 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brooke L. Beyler, for $302,750, for Lot 23 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Troy D. Poyner to Troy D. Poyner, for $500, for Lot 1 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Paul C. Williams to Cynthia W. Williams, for $500, for Lot 169 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Paul D. Fleming to John J. Crawford, for $229,000, for Lot 18 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.
-Linda Reese to Marlin W. Leslie, for $127,750, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Natalie A. Burris to Tomas E. Nesman, for $156,500, for Lot G in Riverwood Second Sector.
-Clinton G. Gaissert to Clinton G. Gaissert, for $237,300, for Lot 22 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Addition Amended Map.
-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC, for $2,086,142, for Lots 12, 15, 19, 149 and 150 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Rerecorded, and Lots 151, 186, 188 and 190 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.
-Earnest P. Jonseof to Michael Byars, for $329,000, for Lot 4 in Park Wood Estates.
-RAS LLC to Word of God Foundation, for $184,340, for Lot 21 in Meadowlark.
-Kelly Jean McGuire to Ashlyn M. Lewis, for $177,500, for Lot 574 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.
-RAS LLC to Word of God Foundation, for $164,900, for Lot 2 in Meadowlark.
-RAS LLC to Word of God Foundation, for $155,400, for Lot 20 in Portsouth Third Sector.
-Leslie Carlisle to Jessie James Cox, for $229,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc., for $1,306,500, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., for $1,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., for $1,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Elizabeth Shoemaker to Elizabeth Dupree Shoemaker, for $68,000, for Lot 1 in Dupree Family Subdivision.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Pamela Tucker Jones, for $192,443, for Lot 58 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kellen M. Kling, for $212,440, for Lot 15 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Don C. Jeffers to Sandra Barnes Roberts, for $255,000, for Lot 171 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.
-Stacey M. Ellis to Maria Elena Frias, for $243,000, for Lot 6 in Oakbrooke Estates.
-Hugh J. Fisher to Christopher M. Cleland, for $355,000, for Lot 10 in Liberty Shores Resurvey of Lots 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
-Sue A. Newton to Deerwood Lake LTD, for $944,880, for Lot 25 in Deerwood Lake.
-Dana Defoor Watkins to William Joel Defoor, for $36,130, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Catherine B. Morton to Barry Morton, for $62,360, for Lot 36 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Resurvey.
-Richard R. Fegreus to Thomas L. Johnson, for $2,5000, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.
-Elliot C. Robins to Jeffery E. Robins, for $360,580, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Robert Lynn Horton to Christopher L. Messer, for $235,000, for Lot 1 in Hunter Hills Phase I.
-Brenda Anne Brazil to James Williams, for $533,000, for Lot 438 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase 2.
-James R. Freer to Andrew James Creasey, for $555,000, for Lot 2229 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kelli Musso Nichols, for $284,905, for Lot 1650 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kimberley Rochelle Barnes, for $340,050, for Lot 65 in Creekview Sector 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason M. Bartko, for $284,615, for Lot 53 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stacey Latrice Landrew, for $291,085, for Lot 31 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Davuntae E. Lewis, for $322,965, for Lot 69 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Betty A. Zeitz Revocable Living Trust to William H. Benjamin, for $199,500, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Sidney M. Bird to Leslie Carlisle, for $306,500, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Samuel E. Bristow to Scott Hicks, for $15,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Donovan Builders LLC to Jason J. Long, for $377,000, for Lot 314 in Creekwater Phase III.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Erik Kenneth Coleman, for $347,174, for Lot 227 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Alexandria Nichole Price, for $221,675, for Lot 68 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.
-Ekkehard Bonatz to Ekkehard Bonatz, for $1, for Lot 4 in Stagg Run.
-Aaron T. Ballou to Amanda Ann Young, for $258,000, for Lot 317 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended Map.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to George Arthur McConico, for $256,820, for Lot 36 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Irvin Antonio Alvarenga, for $242,375, for Lot 38 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Dale Breckenridge to Ernesto Rodriguez, for $99,900, for Lot 3 in Canterbury Estates.
-Ryan R. Baker to Ingrid M. Straeter, for $1,320,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Cheryl R. Driver, for $255,395, for Lot 39 in Country View Estates Phase 3.
-Darvi Michell Bufete Sergio to Cetasha L. Nathan, for $425,000, for Lot 771 in Eagle Point 7th Sector Phase 2.
-Lisa Martin Maddox to Jeff L. Maddox, for $10,000, for Lot 910 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Billy H. Myers to Bill H. Myers, for $10,000, for Lot 1405 in Eagle Point 14th Sector.
-Mark Jay Freeman to Mark J. Freeman, for $10,000, for Lot 901 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.
-Haley White to Rachel Cannon, for $240,000, for Lot 265 in Village at Polo crossings Sector II.
-James Jonathan Prince to Jordan Lester, for $255,000, for Lot 7-188 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
