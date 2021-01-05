Police reports for the week of Jan. 3, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21-22:
Alabaster
Dec. 21
-Information only report from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.
-Property damage from the 1100 block of Arrowhead Trail. A single occupancy dwelling sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Information only report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. A total of $320.50 in money was stolen.
-Criminal mischief second degree from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast. Two computer monitors valued at $500 and a computer tower valued at $500 were damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Samson USB valued at $29.97, glove valued at $2.98, HT gap gauge valued at $0.98, WHSFBC02S valued at $13.24, EVR3AAA LED valued at $4.97, 6X20 RNGFNDR valued at $69.86 and HKOLSTER valued at $19.83 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
Dec. 22
-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle.
-Found property from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was recovered.
-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Applegate Drive.
-Trespassing notice, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Thirty-three miscellaneous items valued at a total of $253.33 were stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Scotland Drive.
-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Assault third degree from the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue Northwest.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.
Calera
Dec. 18
-Harassment from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 211.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue.
Dec. 19
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Dec. 20
-Vehicle versus deer from the 10000 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
Dec. 21
-Recovered stolen property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Stolen property recovered-auto from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 3000 block of Shelby County 86.
-Agency assist from Shelby County 75 and Shelby County 201.
-Agency assist from the 1000 block of 10th Street.
-Harassment from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 3200 block of Shelby County 33.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1900 block of 16th Street.
Dec. 22
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 89 at Shelby County 18.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, criminal trespass third degree from the 70 block of Marydale Lane.
Dec. 23
-Incident from the 80 block of Southern Hills Drive.
-Identity theft, forgery of checks from the 300 block of 18th Street.
Dec. 24
-Identity theft, theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Savannah Club Drive.
-Interference with domestic violence emergency call from the 400 block of Meriweather Lane.
Dec. 25
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.
-Assault from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.
-Vehicle versus deer from Exit 231 of I-65.
-Harassment from the 1000 block of Lake View Lane.
Dec. 26
-Vehicle versus deer from U.S. 31 and Fifth Avenue.
-Missing person from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Possession of burglar’s tools, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.
-DUI-alcohol from I-65 South.
-Harassment from the 800 block of Ninth Avenue.
-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 100 block of Mayfair Lane.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 9200 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster.
-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 87 at Crim Drive.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.
Dec. 27
-Possession of marijuana second degree, obstructing government operations from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Incident from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.
Dec. 28
-Agency assist from the 5200 block of Spring Creek Road.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, tampering with physical evidence from Smokey Road.
Helena
Dec. 18
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Laurel Woods Trail.
Dec. 19
-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Possession of marijuana from the Walgreens parking lot.
-Lost property from Shelby County 17 at Express Oil.
Dec. 20
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Amberly Woods Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.
-Property damage from the 2300 block of Shelby County 52 West.
Dec. 21
-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Timber Drive.
Dec. 22
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Park Lake Trace.
-Aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, resisting arrest, public intoxication from the 2100 block of First Avenue West, Maylene.
-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.
-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Stonecreek Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2300 block of Kala Street.
Dec. 23
-Property damage from Shelby County 52 East at Shelby County 95.
-Miscellaneous incident from Wyndham Lane.
Dec. 24
-Dog violation from the 1100 block of Lawley Street.
-Sexual misconduct from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive.
Dec. 25
-Damage to city property from Alabama 261 at First Avenue West.
-Harassment-family from an unspecified location in Helena.
Dec. 26
-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, minor in consumption from the 4000 block of Helena Road.
-Harassment from an unspecified location in Helena.
-Carrying a gun illegally from Oakleaf Drive and Aviation Road.
Dec. 27
-Domestic incident from an unspecified location in Helena.
-Found property from Shelby County 52 West at Old Cahaba Avenue.
Montevallo
Dec. 20
-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
Dec. 21
-Traffic-leaving the scene of an accident from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a back bumper valued at $1,000.
-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Waller Street (residence/home). Damaged was multiple vehicles valued at $500.
Dec. 22
-Found property from County Road 17 (field/woods). Found was other drugs 4.00 grams; plastic baggies containing synthetic cannabinoids.
-Burglary-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-from residence, less than $500 from Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a coffee pot unk model, two Respawn gaming chairs and Under Armor backpack valued at $374.
-Property damage from Highway 25 (department store). Damaged was the tailgate of a pickup truck valued at $100.
-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 2.00 grams valued at $50.
Dec. 23
-Trespass warning from AL Highway 25 (restaurant).
-Dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 9.00 dosage/units; Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone 325 mg/10mg valued at $60.
Dec. 27
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a rear glass valued at $250.
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (department store).
-Stolen vehicles-unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) from Vine Street (residence/home). Stolen was a 2007 white Audi A4 valued at $5,000.
Dec. 28
-Dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess and weapons-possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Main Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 3.4 grams, firearm box, 2 mags, bullets and F&N Model FNX-9 valued at $550.
-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was other drugs 1.10 grams of synthetic marijuana and socket with synthetic residue valued at $25.
Dec. 29
-Weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was a Taurus 9mm valued at $300.
Pelham
Dec. 21
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $122.
-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (Wal-Mart) (grocery/supermarket). Lost was medication valued at $50.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was assorted items valued at $20.73.
Dec. 22
-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a ring valued at $1. Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.
Dec. 23
-Leaving the scene from the 100 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $500.
-Theft from the 1000 Block of Commerce Blvd. (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $400.
-Fraud from the 200 Block of Eagle Cove Lane (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $260.
Dec. 24
-Property damage from the 700 Block of Crosscreek Trail (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged were mailboxes valued at $200.
