Divorces for the week of Jan. 3, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Dec. 9-28:
-Laurie Scogin Halvorson, of Birmingham, and David Halvorson, of Birmingham.
-Daniel Todd Kane, of Alabaster, and Amanda Kane, of Alabaster.
-Alexia Lanae Cedillo, of Alabaster, and Macdiel Antonio Cedillo Ramos, of Norcross, Ga.
-Jarqundrala L. Spencer, of Alabaster, and Franking Spencer, of Calera.
-Samuel David Dunston, of Birmingham, and Amy Lynn Sears Dunston, of Birmingham.
-Ashlee Webber Cheney, of Birmingham, to Joshua Morelle Cheney, of Birmingham.
-Carl Combs, of Alabaster, and Stefanie Lorraine Combs, of Alabaster.
-Lori Brisky, of Sterrett, and David Brisky, of Vincent.
-Bobby S. Stephens, of Birmingham, and Tanya N. Stephens, of Calera.
-Stacey Wilson Thames, of Chelsea, and David Martinez Garcia, of Wilsonville.
Marriages for the week of Jan. 3, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Dec. 21-25: -Mark William Youger to Christina Marie Scarpelli. -Danielle Lynn Simmons... read more