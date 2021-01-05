Arrest reports for the week of Jan. 3, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 21-22:

Alabaster

Dec. 21

-Jeremy Wade Doss, 47, of Wilsonville, theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice.

-Michael Dennis Barnes, 54, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Dec. 22

-Derek Blake Eubanks, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Stacey Easter, 45, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice.

Calera

Dec. 18

-Hillary Marie Yarbrough, 34, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Nicholas Austin Erhart, 29, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Zachery Taylor Stevens, 28, of Maylene, failure to appear (three counts).

Dec. 19

-Jessica Dianne Morris, 33, of West Blocton, Alabama, failure to appear (four counts).

Dec. 20

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, Alabama, theft of property third degree.

Dec. 21

-Brittany Diane Hodge, 32, of Shelby, failure to appear (two counts).

-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, 41, of Calera, agency assist.

-Irby Frank Wooley Jr., 41, of Alabaster, agency assist.

-Thomas Matthew Sowers, 36, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 22

-Dakota Machelle Coleman, 28, of Brierfield, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).

Dec. 24

-Benjamin Reed Walker, 26, of Birmingham, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Dec. 26

-Amy Lynn Cambre, 39, of Prattville, receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 38, of Hoover, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

-Rodolfo Rodriguez Garcia, 56, of Panama City, Florida, DUI-alcohol.

-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Brian Oliver Smith, 47, of Athens, Alabama, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Amy Lynn Cambre, 39, of Prattville, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

-Adian Sifuentes Sifuentes, 41, of Prattville, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree, receiving stolen property fourth degree.

Dec. 27

-Michael J. Turner, 37, of Calera, obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana second degree.

-John Adam Capuano, 38, of Pell City, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 28

-Raquann Alize Randle-Bustamonte, 24, of Calera, agency assist.

-Leon Quincy Houser, 46, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, tampering with physical evidence.

Helena

Dec. 19

-Devin Gregory Solomko, 24, probation violation.

Dec. 21

-Jeffery Earl Davis, 40, failure to appear.

Dec. 22

-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 22, aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, public intoxication, resisting arrest.

-Brandon Marquis Cathey, 29, failure to appear.

Dec. 23

-Toriano Adarryl Casey, 48, probation violation.

Dec. 26

-Evan Braxton Aparicio, 19, public intoxication, resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol.

-James Allen Poe, 25, DUI-alcohol.

Dec. 27

-Melvin Marice Davis, 54, probation violation.

Montevallo

Dec. 21

-Leighton Monroe Nelson, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Dec. 22

-Kaleb Samuel Nemec, agency assist arrest.

-Nicholas Austin Erhart, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Sidney Alexis Hope Laird, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Dec. 23

-John Russell Irwin, dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs.

-Brandon Carson Davenport, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Dec. 27

-Patricia Smith, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Dec. 28

-Reginald Vick Smith, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and PI appears in public place under influence.

-Anthony O’Quan Purnell, dangerous drugs-marijuana-possess and weapons-possession of a concealed weapon.

Dec. 29

-Nicholas Alexander James, weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon.

Pelham

Dec. 20

-Rodolfo Olmedo, 44, of Calera, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) .08 or more.

-Anthony Stallings, 25, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana, weapons-license required and traffic-DWOL drivers license-not in possession.

-Alonda Glass, 25, of Milwaukee, WI, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Edward Munsour, 29, of Homewood, traffic-speeding above 45 MPH, county road.

Dec. 21

-Adilene Membreno Martinez, 18, of Jemison, traffic-ST switched tag.

-Segundo Mejia Melgar, 31, of Pelham, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Dec. 22

-Christopher Ivey, 32, of Pleasant Grove, traffic-speeding-no workers-construction zone and traffic-DWS driving while license suspended.

-Eric Bailey, 41, of Birmingham, traffic-driving without first obtaining drivers license, traffic-DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

Dec. 23

-Melvin Bell, 57, of Huntsville, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol) .08 or more.

Dec. 25

-Eugenio Morales, 45, of Pelham, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.

Dec. 26

-Stephen Hickman, 40, of Deatsville, assault-DFIOD/V shooting into occupied building, assault-aggravated assault-A to M aggravated assault and assault-reckless endangerment RE.