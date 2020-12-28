Helena Beautification Board announces best decorated houses

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – Festive Christmas lights create a sense of the holidays like nothing else, and the Helena Beautification Board recently awarded those who went above and beyond by announcing the winners of the 2020 Helena’s Best Decorated House Contest.

The winner of the “Helena Beautiful Award” for the Most Elegant Decorated house was awarded to The Mitchell family at 398 Appleford Road with Honorable Mention being awarded to 8332 Wynwood Circle.

The winner of the “Clark Griswold Award” for the most over the top Christmas display went to The Willis family at 1507 Timber Drive with an Honorable Mention awarded to 813 Rosebury Road.

“We love doing the lights every year and our three boys always loved to help us and to see the smiles it brings to everyone,” David Willis said. “When our son Trevor passed away from cancer last year, shortly after graduating from Helena High School, and knowing how much he loved Christmas, we decided to dedicate this year’s display to honor his favorite time of the year.”

This year’s displays brought people from all across the county and beyond to see the lights on display.

“We’ve seen folks from Bibb, Chilton and St. Clair county out riding through our neighborhoods with their families to see the lights on display,” Helena Mayor Brian Puckett said. “What a fantastic job our town does to create a sense of Christmas we can all enjoy.”

In addition to the individual winners and runners-up, Appleford Road received the award for the best-decorated street.

Signs have been placed in the yard of each winners’ home to display.

“Congratulations to the winners and all entrants for their hard work and dedication that is making Helena a destination to see Christmas lights from across the region,” beautification board chairman Chris VanCleave said.

The Helena Beautification Board is an appointed board of the Helena City Council.

The Board believes that people and places are profoundly connected and thriving communities are rooted in individual responsibility and action.

They host a variety of opportunities for the community to come together and serve each year. Events are posted on the Helena Beautiful page and announced via Twitter at @TweetHomeHelena.