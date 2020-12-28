December 29, 2020

Estella Simmons

By Staff Reports

Published 12:30 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Estella Simmons
Columbiana

Estella Simmons, age 91, of Columbiana, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 24.

An in-car graveside service will be held at Williams Cemetery in Columbiana on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries