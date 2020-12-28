Estella Simmons

Columbiana

Estella Simmons, age 91, of Columbiana, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 24.

An in-car graveside service will be held at Williams Cemetery in Columbiana on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.