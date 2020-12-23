Sheriff’s reports for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 3-9:

Dec. 3

-Criminal mischief from the 6000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A tire was slashed.

Dec. 4

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 4700 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. A trailer valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Various cards including a Social Security card were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 442, Westover.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various items valued at $535.23 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 100 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various items valued at $175.77 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Chesapeake West, Birmingham. A Chevy Camaro tire valued at $165 was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A mailbox sustained $100 in damages.

-Property damage from the 3400 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A 2016 Hyundai Accent sustained $400 in damages.

-Duty to give information and render aid from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2013 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

Dec. 5

-Identity theft, forgery from the 3100 block of Bradford Place, Birmingham. $4,000 was stolen.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Chelsea Ridge Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $90.27 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of Cross Grove Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two counterfeit $20 bills with Chinese lettering were forged.

-Reckless endangerment from the 1000 block of Indian Trail, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson revolver was confiscated.

Dec. 6

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Four lighting fixtures and bulbs valued at $400 were damaged.

-Assault third degree from the 80 block of Battle Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Elyton Drive, Birmingham.

-Reckless endangerment from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent.

-Harassing communications from the 10000 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. An HP laptop and case valued at $325 were stolen.

-Duty upon striking occupied vehicle from U.S. 280 and Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of controlled substance from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Meth (3.2 grams), MDMA (7 grams), Alprazolam (1 milligram, 1.3 grams), Alprazolam (.5 milligram, 1.8 grams) and Promethazine (1.6 grams) were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea. Mailbox black iron sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence by strangulation from the 700 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from the 1600 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

Dec. 7

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5200 block of Jameswood Lane, Birmingham. A 2013 Ford F-150 was reported.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from Meadowlark Drive and Wayhigh Lane at the old Sherman Concrete lot, Birmingham. A dumpster was painted with graffiti and sustained $900 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 7100 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Defacement of memorial of dead from the 17000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Two gravestones were damaged.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1900 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham. A woman’s wallet containing gift cards and $130 in cash was stolen. Item was recovered containing all cards less the cash.

-Theft from the 0 block of Mayhall Drive, Alabaster. A catalytic converter valued at $2,500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Southern Hills, Calera. A Samsung Galaxy was confiscated.

-Theft from the 0 block of Mayhall Drive, Alabaster. A catalytic converter valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Making terrorist threats from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. $1,500 in Amazon gift cards was stolen.

-SORNA violation-residence restrictions from the 100 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Bower Court, Birmingham. A hood release was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1900 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham. A woman’s wallet containing credit cards and $30 in cash and an Apple iPad were stolen. Items were recovered less the cash.

-Harassing communications from the 3500 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection from abuse order, miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Defacement of memorial of the dead from the 17000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Two gravestones were damaged.

Dec. 8

-Incident from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana. An engagement ring valued at $1,500 and wedding band valued at $500 were stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 600 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 70 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville. A metal gate sustained $80 in damages.

-Assault third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea. A Dodge Ram was damaged.

-Incident from the 30800 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

Dec. 9

-Domestic violence-assault from the 40 block of Bar Harbor Way, Wilsonville. A CD with pictures of the victim and a BB gun were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham (Oak Mountain Middle School).

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft fourth degree from the 600 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville. $91 in cash and an LG prepaid cell phone valued at $175 were stolen.

-Menacing from the 8300 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A 2008 Kia Optima was damaged.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A fake Georgia driver’s license was confiscated.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Klein Road. A 2018 Toyota Highlander front bumper was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster.