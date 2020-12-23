Police reports for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 3-11, Dec. 11-21:

Alabaster

Dec. 14

-Property damage from the 8400 block of Shelby County 17. A school zone sign was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Windsor Court.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Goldwire Place.

-Domestic incident from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

Dec. 15

-Information report from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Buck Creek Plaza.

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2014 Chevy Tahoe valued at $30,000 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Beauty items valued at $44.05 were stolen.

-Found property from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. Assorted keys and a silver ring were recovered.

-Property damage from the 8600 block of Shelby County 17. A 2014 Mercedes E350 sustained $350 in damages.

-Information report from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane. $27,364.58 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

Dec. 16

-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from the 234-mile marker of I-65. A 2018 Dodge Ram sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Newgate Road.

-Lost property from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A scanner was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A steak/bacon valued at $143.97 and a package of two steaks valued at $35.94 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17. A glass window valued at $100 was damaged.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1200 block of Windsor Circle. A catalytic converter valued at $800 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Damage to property from the 800 block of Colonial Drive. A 2018 Honda front fender was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Tools valued at $9.96, $3.87 and $59.94 were stolen.

Dec. 17

-Information report from the 1200 block of First Street North.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace. Four laptops valued at $300 were stolen.

-Possession of a forged instrument from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 1100 block of Alabaster Boulevard.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Oakwood Drive. A 2008 Jeep Liberty valued at $2,008 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Computer hardware/software and shoes valued at $52.44 were stolen.

-Dog at large from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Harassment, menacing from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 6700 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Two glass meth pipes with residue were confiscated, and a Hyundai SUV was recovered.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Oak Street. A 2013 Audi A6 valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Shire Circle. Three utility boxes were damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $74.81 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Kensington Lane.

Dec. 18

-Information only from the 3200 block of Smokey Road.

-Information only from the 100 block of Comache Circle.

-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Forgery from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A $100 bill was counterfeited.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of First Street North. An undisclosed amount of marijuana, digital scale, rolling paper and a roller were confiscated.

-Theft of lost property third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A portable electronic communications device valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. An Alabama car tag valued at $23.50 was stolen.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 40 block of Airpark Court.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Windsor Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $169.44 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Office-type equipment valued at $38.88 was stolen.

Dec. 19

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2005 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

-Information only from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A Regions debit card was recovered.

-Possession of a forged instrument first degree, theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $519.56 and change totaling $20.44 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 block of First Street North.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Dec. 20

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.

-Information report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 8500 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Apple AirPods valued at $200 were stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of 11th Place Southwest.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at South Promenade. A 2013 Dodge Durango sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

Dec. 21

-Information report from Mount Olive Road. A firearm valued at $350 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. A 2019 Nissan Versa was damaged.

Calera

Dec. 11

-Theft of property second degree from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 500 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 4100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Dec. 12

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 9300 block of Alabama 25.

-Menacing from the 11200 block of Shelby County 22.

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 11200 block of Shelby County 22.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 16.

-Found property-firearm from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

-Burglary third degree from the 900 block of McCallister Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Assault third degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.

-Public intoxication from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Counterfeiting from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

Dec. 13

-DUI-alcohol from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Merimeadows Drive.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Old Ivy Road.

-Open container, unlawful possession of concealed weapon from Alabama 25 at Old Ivy Road.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shady Hills Circle.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 100 block of First Street South.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

Dec. 14

-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Shelby County 20.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Child abuse from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Menacing-intimidation, harassment from the 200 block of Leah Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

Dec. 15

-Felony child abuse-family from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment, menacing from the 60 block of Shelby County 213.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree from the 1800 block of 18th Street.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 100 block of South Sunset Lane.

Dec. 16

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, agency assist from Shelby County 89/Enon Church.

-Found property from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 1800 block of 18th Street.

-Rape first degree from an unknown location in Calera.

-Drug overdose from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.

-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

Dec. 17

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Green Acres.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2400 block of 16th Street.

-Vehicle versus deer from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10400 block of Shelby County 22.

-Failure to appear (12 counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree (two counts) from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby County 67.

-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 42.

-Theft of lost property third degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

Dec. 18

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 227.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

Helena

Dec. 15

-Miscellaneous incident from English Oak Circle.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband-drugs from the intersection of Shelby County 52 West and Brook Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena Market Place.

-Property damage from Village Parkway.

Dec. 16

-Miscellaneous incident from Brook Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Whirlaway.

Dec. 18

-Domestic incident from an unspecified location in Helena.

Montevallo

Dec. 13

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1,500 from Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was six Sonoma 100s and Direct Express credit card valued at $240.

Dec. 14

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons-possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 2.00 grams; marijuana and Smith and Wesson SV 40 caliber pistol valued at $240.

Dec. 16

-Assault-domestic-harassment-family from Alabama Highway 25 (residence/home).

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a Buick Lucerne valued at $4,000.

Dec. 17

-Information only for Highway 17 (residence/home).

Dec. 18

-Information only from Alabama 119/Ammersee Lakes Drive (highway/street).

-Property damage from Ashville Road (residence/home). Damaged was a gutter and fascia valued at $2,500.

Pelham

Dec. 14

-Criminal mischief from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1.

Dec. 16

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Oak Mountain Commons Lane (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $1,868.32.

-Lost Property from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Lost was U.S. currency valued at $900.

Dec. 17

-Theft-vehicle from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1.

Vincent

Nov. 3

-Burglary, theft of property from McBrayer Drive. A Dell computer monitor was stolen.

Nov. 11

-Property damage from an unspecified location. A 2013 Ford Focus was damaged.

Dec. 6

-Allowing dogs to roam from Bates Road.