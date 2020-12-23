Police reports for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 3-11, Dec. 11-21:
Alabaster
Dec. 14
-Property damage from the 8400 block of Shelby County 17. A school zone sign was damaged.
-Identity theft from the 700 block of Windsor Court.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Goldwire Place.
-Domestic incident from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.
Dec. 15
-Information report from the 300 block of Mardis Lane.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Buck Creek Plaza.
-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2014 Chevy Tahoe valued at $30,000 was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Beauty items valued at $44.05 were stolen.
-Found property from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. Assorted keys and a silver ring were recovered.
-Property damage from the 8600 block of Shelby County 17. A 2014 Mercedes E350 sustained $350 in damages.
-Information report from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane. $27,364.58 was stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
Dec. 16
-Duty to give information and render aid after traffic accident from the 234-mile marker of I-65. A 2018 Dodge Ram sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Newgate Road.
-Lost property from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A scanner was reported.
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A steak/bacon valued at $143.97 and a package of two steaks valued at $35.94 were stolen.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17. A glass window valued at $100 was damaged.
-Theft of property third degree from the 1200 block of Windsor Circle. A catalytic converter valued at $800 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sterling Gate Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Damage to property from the 800 block of Colonial Drive. A 2018 Honda front fender was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Tools valued at $9.96, $3.87 and $59.94 were stolen.
Dec. 17
-Information report from the 1200 block of First Street North.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace. Four laptops valued at $300 were stolen.
-Possession of a forged instrument from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Property damage from the 1100 block of Alabaster Boulevard.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Oakwood Drive. A 2008 Jeep Liberty valued at $2,008 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Computer hardware/software and shoes valued at $52.44 were stolen.
-Dog at large from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Harassment, menacing from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 6700 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Two glass meth pipes with residue were confiscated, and a Hyundai SUV was recovered.
-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Oak Street. A 2013 Audi A6 valued at $10,000 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Shire Circle. Three utility boxes were damaged.
-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $74.81 was stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Kensington Lane.
Dec. 18
-Information only from the 3200 block of Smokey Road.
-Information only from the 100 block of Comache Circle.
-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.
-Forgery from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A $100 bill was counterfeited.
-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of First Street North. An undisclosed amount of marijuana, digital scale, rolling paper and a roller were confiscated.
-Theft of lost property third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A portable electronic communications device valued at $1,000 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. An Alabama car tag valued at $23.50 was stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 40 block of Airpark Court.
-Information only from the 1000 block of Windsor Court.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $169.44 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Office-type equipment valued at $38.88 was stolen.
Dec. 19
-Domestic violence third degree-menacing, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2005 Honda Odyssey was stolen.
-Information only from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A Regions debit card was recovered.
-Possession of a forged instrument first degree, theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $519.56 and change totaling $20.44 were stolen.
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 block of First Street North.
-Trespassing notice from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
Dec. 20
-Trespassing notice from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.
-Information report from the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.
-Information report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 8500 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Apple AirPods valued at $200 were stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of 11th Place Southwest.
-Property damage from U.S. 31 at South Promenade. A 2013 Dodge Durango sustained $3,000 in damages.
-Death investigation from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
Dec. 21
-Information report from Mount Olive Road. A firearm valued at $350 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. A 2019 Nissan Versa was damaged.
Calera
Dec. 11
-Theft of property second degree from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 500 block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Savannah Lane.
-Vehicle versus deer from the 4100 block of U.S. 31.
-Agency assist from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
Dec. 12
-Domestic incident from the 900 block of 10th Street.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.
-Vehicle versus deer from the 9300 block of Alabama 25.
-Menacing from the 11200 block of Shelby County 22.
-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 11200 block of Shelby County 22.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 16.
-Found property-firearm from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.
-Burglary third degree from the 900 block of McCallister Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Assault third degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.
-Public intoxication from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Counterfeiting from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.
Dec. 13
-DUI-alcohol from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.
-Lost property from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Merimeadows Drive.
-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Old Ivy Road.
-Open container, unlawful possession of concealed weapon from Alabama 25 at Old Ivy Road.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shady Hills Circle.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 100 block of First Street South.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
Dec. 14
-Possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2600 block of Shelby County 20.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Child abuse from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.
-Menacing-intimidation, harassment from the 200 block of Leah Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.
Dec. 15
-Felony child abuse-family from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment, menacing from the 60 block of Shelby County 213.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree from the 1800 block of 18th Street.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 100 block of South Sunset Lane.
Dec. 16
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, agency assist from Shelby County 89/Enon Church.
-Found property from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 1800 block of 18th Street.
-Rape first degree from an unknown location in Calera.
-Drug overdose from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 500 block of Shelby County 95.
-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
Dec. 17
-Death investigation from the 400 block of Green Acres.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2400 block of 16th Street.
-Vehicle versus deer from the 234-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10400 block of Shelby County 22.
-Failure to appear (12 counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree (two counts) from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby County 67.
-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 42.
-Theft of lost property third degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.
-Agency assist from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.
Dec. 18
-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 227.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.
Helena
Dec. 15
-Miscellaneous incident from English Oak Circle.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband-drugs from the intersection of Shelby County 52 West and Brook Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Helena Market Place.
-Property damage from Village Parkway.
Dec. 16
-Miscellaneous incident from Brook Drive.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Whirlaway.
Dec. 18
-Domestic incident from an unspecified location in Helena.
Montevallo
Dec. 13
-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, less than $500 and larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1,500 from Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was six Sonoma 100s and Direct Express credit card valued at $240.
Dec. 14
-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons-possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was marijuana 2.00 grams; marijuana and Smith and Wesson SV 40 caliber pistol valued at $240.
Dec. 16
-Assault-domestic-harassment-family from Alabama Highway 25 (residence/home).
-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a Buick Lucerne valued at $4,000.
Dec. 17
-Information only for Highway 17 (residence/home).
Dec. 18
-Information only from Alabama 119/Ammersee Lakes Drive (highway/street).
-Property damage from Ashville Road (residence/home). Damaged was a gutter and fascia valued at $2,500.
Pelham
Dec. 14
-Criminal mischief from the 2100 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1.
Dec. 16
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Oak Mountain Commons Lane (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $1,868.32.
-Lost Property from the 700 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Lost was U.S. currency valued at $900.
Dec. 17
-Theft-vehicle from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a vehicle valued at $1.
Vincent
Nov. 3
-Burglary, theft of property from McBrayer Drive. A Dell computer monitor was stolen.
Nov. 11
-Property damage from an unspecified location. A 2013 Ford Focus was damaged.
Dec. 6
-Allowing dogs to roam from Bates Road.
Marriages for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
