Land transactions for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Dec. 14-17:
Dec. 14
-Matthew Christleib Gardnier to Lindsey Garner, for $121,000, for Lot 33 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 thru 64, 89 thru 104, A thru C.
-Leanne W. Smith to John Flynn, for $45,000, for Lot 9 in Stillwood Estates.
-Samantha R. Arrington to Jennifer Baxter, for $205,000, for Lot 1758 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Five.
-Eric Pendergrass to Josi Crosier, for $131,00, for Lot 61 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.
-Fred W. Schafer to Luke Jonah Vogel, for $40,000, for Lot 14 in Mountain Crest Estates.
-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 111 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Carla J. Carter to Carla J. Tidmore, for $68,970, for Lot 10 in Fall Acres 1st Addition.
-Cassandra J. Holmes to Kenneth L. Harvey, for $500, for Lot 9 in Adams Mill Subdivision Second Addition.
-James E. Hammel to Zachary Lamar Sartain, for $312,500, for Lot 301 in Forest Parks 3rd Sector.
-Holland Homes LLC to Haleigh H. Mullens, for $614,130, for Lot 30 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1.
-Joel W. Pate to Thanh Le, for $229,000, for Lot 32 in Narrows Point Phase 4 Final Plat.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Wesley Lester, for $396,066, for Lot 4029 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Omar Jose Medina to Andrew John Fink, for $292,000, for Lot 9 in Broken Bow.
-Kathy Elliott to Michele Burbank, for $185,000, for Lot 362 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.
-Billy F. Karr to Katherine Kelson, for $256,500, for Lot 66 in Dunnavant Square.
-Mary Elizabeth Hacker to Patsy J. Campbell, for $219,900, for Lot 27 in Wyndsor Trace Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Countryview LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $192,500, for Lot 13, 14, 15A, 16A, 17, 18 and 19 in County View Estates Phase 3.
-Shepherd Bush LLC to 800 Corporate Parkway LLC, for $630,000, for Lot 100, 102, 104 and 106 in Meadow Brook Place Office Condominium.
-Mark A. Watson to Jason Kelly, for $175,000, for Lot 1 in Laurel Woods.
-William Arters to Michael Kenny, for $222,000, for Lot 63 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Map of Final Plat.
-Fannie Mae to Joseph D. King, for $368,000, for Lot 221 in Shadow Oak Estates 2nd Sector.
-Christopher Lanier to Dulce Luz Huerta, for $33,500, for property in Section 18, Township 20, Range 3 West.
-Faith H. Pierson Peck to April Garzarek, for $590,000, for Lot 2523 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.
-Elizabeth A. Wilkins to Goodson Family 2013 Trust, for $483,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Russell Daniel Harry to Jacob Austin Evans, for $240,000, for Lot 32 in Chancellors Crossing.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marvin Louis Darling, for $239,840, for Lot 125 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Nicole Freeman Gibbs to Anna Vandiver, for $225,000, for Lot 6-88 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Pamela Carlisle to William Timothy McGuire, for $5,000, for Lot 11 and 12 in Legion Heights.
-Pamela Carlisle to William Timothy McGuire, for $5,000, for property in Section 30, Township 18, Range 2 East.
-Alavest LLC to Victoria Leigh Newman, for $237,000, for Lot 67 in Autumn Ridge.
-Savannah Brymer to Justin Kennedy, for $325,000, for Lot 11 in Southpointe Third Sector.
-William D. McGough to Leslie A. Bradford, for $415,000, for Lot 2179 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 4.
-Frances M. Desantis to Frances M. Desantis, for $260,000, for Lot 116 in Chandalar South Second Sector.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Arthur C. Deluca, for $473,773, for Lot 2015 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
Dec. 15
-Paul F. Edwards to Beeswax Investment Properties LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 1 in Paul Edwards Addition to Wilsonville.
-Elizabeth Sanderson Boutwell to thomas Leonelli, for $140,000, for Lot 1802 in Horizon A Condominium.
-Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 3 & 4 Property Owners Association Inc. to RC Birmingham LLC, for $5,000, for Lot 53 in Common Area 1.
-David M. Holder to Cecilia Pintos Saldiva, for $294,900, for Lot 46 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.
-Kay S. Brawner to Jarred L. Stamps, for $35,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Barbara Blake Moore to JRP Properties LLC, for $160,000, for Lot 42 in Portsouth Second Sector.
-Laura M. Graham to David Salathe, for $741,000, for Lot 14-01 in Mt Laurel Phase II.
-Dennis V. Jones to Kristin H. Williams, for $189,900, for Lot 36 in Cedar Meadows Resurvey of Lots 7, 8, 23, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 39.
-Kathryn O’Quinn to Clarence O. Jones, for $189,900, for Lot 19 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.
-Janet Okin Collar to William Strazewski, for $80,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Leighanne Workman to Joshua Derek Workman, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Josh Workman Family Subdivision.
-LB Thompson Group LLC to Steven Edward Latshaw, for $128,000, for Lot 2 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.
-Judith S. Wackenhut to Donald E. Peters, for $662,500, for Lot 126 in Greystone Legacy 1st Sector.
-U. S. Bank to Freedom Four LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 10 in Audubon Forest First Addition.
-Cloud Family LLC to Cloud Enterprises Corporation Inc., for $1,389,140, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Leslie A. Bradford to Randall M. Rutledge, for $309,000, for Lot 329 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Jerome Fiorella to Jerome Fiorella, for $443,700, for Lot 108 in Greystone 1st Sector 1st Phase.
-John A. Moore to Preston O. Jones, for $282,501, for Lot 2171 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.
-Paul C. Heuton to Jonathan Sippola, for $201,750, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Jacob Von Fancher to Daphney L. Woods, for $160,000, for Lot 205 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.
Dec. 16
-Patsy Gray to Alexandria La Cree North, for $212,500, for Lot 35 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Veronica Leal, for $248,045, for Lot 1508 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Richard Knight, for $304,795, for Lot 219 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Russell W. Gentry to Oscar E. Hunter, for $250,000, for Lot 50 in Reserve at Timberline.
-Southpark Foodmart LLC to Neal Medaris, for $160,000, for Lot 118 in Hayesbury Phase 1.
-Christopher Ryan Campbell to Jeffrey Neal Bridges, for $260,000, for Lot 23 in Navajo Hills 9th Sector.
-Jacquelyn Ledbetter to Kelly P. Johnson, for $125,500, for Lot 601 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Daniel E. Kelley to Robert J. Krohn, for $419,900, for Lot 245 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.
-Lawrence Lovik to Antoinette Michelle Madison, for $307,900, for Lot 346 in Haddington Parc at Ballatnrae Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Julie E. Barker to Thao Huynh, for $203,000, for Lot 194 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.
-Rachelle M. Vick to Olaf S. Frye, for $203,900, for Lot 414 in Shelby Forest Estates Resurvey No. 1.
-Kelli C. Parramore to Nathaniel Bookwalter, for $695,000, for Lot 171 in Weatherly Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Glenwood Inc. to Homer B. Flora, for $385,000, for Lot 34 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3.
-Vu Nguyen to Cam Hong Nguyen, for $256,000, for Lot 13 in Cottages of Brook Highland.
-James Ravinell Wilson to Dorothy Whitley, for $280,000, for Lot 18, in Laceys Grove Phase I.
-James Kelly Boots to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 62 in Wyndham Camden Sector.
-Rebekah L. Waller to Matthew Chad Kay, for $206,000, for Lot 31 in Brookhollow Second Sector.
-Barney T. Schmidt to Winnie O’Neal, for $339,900, for Lot 151 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 1.
-Wesley L. Burnham to City of Vestavia Hills Alabama, for $3,725,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 West and Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.
-Taylor S. Nelson to Megan Elizabeth Smith, for $270,000, for Lot 4 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #2.
-Holland Homes LLC to Benjamin L. Sutton, for $620,570, for Lot 48 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jessie Carroll, for $308,516, for Lot 151 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.
-Alabaster City of Commercial Development Authority to Alabama Department of Transportation, for $27,414, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Dwayne T. Spradley to Shelby County, for $114,900, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.
-Joshua Bijan Eslami to Mark Thomas Scardino, for $306,500, for Lot 56 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.
-Daryl B. McIntosh to Lorraine M. Kruse, for $174,000, for Lot 29 in Wildewood Village Third Addition.
-Jonathan Sweatt to Ivette Medina, for $165,000, for Lot H in Riverwood Second Sector.
-Jack A. Gerhart to Connie Gerhart Crutchfield, for $163,300, for Lot 2 in Chadwick Sector One.
-Frederick T. Bamberger to Jhermi Dee Hooten, for $220,000, for Lot 237 in Glen at Stonehaven.
-Melissa F. Hadder to Peter Dubiel, for $324,900, for Lot 26 in Chelsea Station.
-Matthew R. Digiovanna to Howard Black, for $299,900, for Lot 115 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II.
-William Andrew Connell to Lucie Watkins Harding, for $281,000, for Lot 16 in Chelsea Estates.
-Lisa Terry Batson to Stephen C. Kelly, for $474,900, for Lot 302 in Lakewood Phase 3 Common Area Resurvey.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $100,000, for Lot 223 and 239 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 2.
-Mackenzie Alexander Brown to Dana F. Battiste, for $288,000, for Lot 7-125 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Anish Keshwani to Mackenzie Brown, for $397,500, for Lot 1-94 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.
-Diana S. Massey to Thomas Garrett Rice, for $653,750, for Lot 15-22 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector I.
-Polly V. Moore to Polly V. Cottingham, for $8,000, for Lot 2 in South Montevallo.
Dec. 17
-Weldon Harris to Madeline Meadows, for $201,000, for Lot 44 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition.
-Elizabeth C. Harris to Madeline Meadows, for $201,000, for Lot 24 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition.
-Twila S. Burdette to Rachelle M. Vick, for $329,000, for Lot 146 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.
-Jacqueline Rettig to Darlene Sue Brazil, for $178,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Madeline Pirkle Meadows to Jesse Lyn D. Sample, for $215,650, for Lot 12 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.
-Bradford S. Vail to Cody Champagne, for $333,333, for Lot 716 in Windstone Phase 7 Final Survey.
-Craig M. Dollar to Joshua Dollar, for $308,000, for Lot 46 in Meadowbrook 4th Sector.
-Nicholas R. Hooten to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $215,000, for Lot 60 in Ashford Heights Second Addition Resurvey.
-James I. Smith to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $250,000, for Lot 25 in Narrows Point Phase 5 Final Record Plat.
-Gilad Oz to Muhammad Zohair, for $149,000, for Lot 14 in Wildewood Village First Addition.
-Janice B. Bowdon to Leif Milliron, for $440,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Dustans Survey of the Town of Calera.
-J C Penney Properties LLC to Penney Property Sub Holdings LLC, for $2,268,359, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Tara L. Glass to Quinton Coker, for $407,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase Country Club First Addition.
-Walter James White to David Ryan Hickel, for $342,000, for Lot 53 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase I 1st Amended Plat of Final Plat
-Brian Clark Deegan to Ina Marsh Simpson, for $230,000, for Lot 2 in Grande View Estates Giviapour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.
-Ben Hollinger to Hassan Alawieh, for $634,500, for Lot 2912 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.
-Daniel Joseph Hardegree to Benjamin Coleman, for $239,900, for Lot 57 in Shelby Forest Estates.
-Angela B. Smith to Bobby R. Humphries, for $169,900, for Lot 27 in Magnolia Parc.
-Colton Jones to Thomas M. Sigg, for $155,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Helen D. Reinhardt, for $355,542, for Lot A-106 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Ryan Etress to Christopher Jones, for $130,000, for Lots 4, 5 and 6 in Dunstans Map of Calera.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nicholas Grant Hollingsworth, for $410,347, for Lot A-43 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.
-Jonathan Craig Zickos to Charles Edward Henson, for $362,153, for Lot 8-14 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.
-Nicklaus A. Kean to Nicklaus A. Kean, for $180,000, for Lot 6 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.
-Michael S. Lann to Megan N. Lann, for $110,150, for Lot 28 in Villages at Westover Sector I Final Plat.
-Jason Alexander to Penny Chase, for $93,100, for Lot 40 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, Lots 89 through 104 and Lots A-C.
-Cynthia Fulton Duke to Joshua B. Eslami, for $420,000, for Lot 425 in Wild Timber Phase 4.
-Michael Joe Bruton to Swathi Sandebiksham, for $465,000, for Lot B-18 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.
-James L. Mowery to Cheryl L. Mowery, for $203,330, for Lot 254 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Betty Jackson to James Patrick, for $500, for Lot 10 in Nabors G a map of Land of Wilton.
Joe L. Tidmore to Jacob Bryce Tidmore, for $89,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-LouLou One LLC to William T. Bezkor, for $26,500, for Lot 16 in Buck Creek Cotton Mills A J Grefenkamps Survey.
-Michelle Reis to Michelle Reis, for $296,700, for Lot 7 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.
-Michael Lynn Juneau to Leanne E. Juneau, for $156,900, for Lot 57 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.
-Carrie Duryea to Prime Home Buyers LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 13 in Meadows Revised Plat 2.
-DAL Properties LLC to Michael A. Keely, for $366,405, for Lot 2409 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.
-Richard Van Dover to Nicholas R. Hooten, for $350,000, for Lot 229 in Lake Forest Second Sector.
-Carolyn Wiedeburg Fitzgerald to Jesse Randall Douglas, for $160,000, for property in Section 7, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Logan Devries to Brian Keith Thomas, for $72,000, for Lot 135 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.
-Burttram Revocable Living Trust to Lynn Gray Burttram, for $250,990, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Rowan D. Smith to Raymond K. Lyrene, for $383,500, for Lot 315 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.
-Emily Barnett to Michele Walker, for $215,000, for Lot 13 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Grit Kietzmann-Palmer to Jeffrey A. Palmer, for $306,000, for Lot 1028 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.
-Prime Home Buyers LLC to Riding Tide Homes LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 13 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.
-Tommy H. Deramus to Andrew M. Tillery, for $417,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook Ninth Sector.
-William D. Sager to Tommy H. Deramus, for $260,000, for Lot 76 in Edenton 4th Amended Condominium.
-Morgan Sandlin to David Mondragon, for $187,000, for Lot 12 in Green Valley 3rd Sector.
-Charles G. Ragland to Chase A. Sandlin, for $245,000, for Lot 14 in Kings Meadow Second Sector.
-Kevin O. Morin to ARVM 5 LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 22 in Old Virginia.
-Yanqiao Cao to Xiaodi Autrey, for $104,800, for Lot 24 in Ashley Brook.
