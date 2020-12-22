Land transactions for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Dec. 3-11:

Dec. 3

-David S. Hunter to Chris D. Youngs, for $342,500, for Lot 13 in Spring Garden Estates Sector #2.

-Ronald Hunter Baessler to Janis Rogers, for $200,000, for Lot 76 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase II Amended Map.

-Rachna Gupta to George I. Smith, for $392,000, for Lot 237 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Michael A. Eubanks to Salem Manor Apartments LLC, for $3,600,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Wayne Burton Welch to Charles C. George, for $189,900, for Lot 33 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-Jennifer G. Clevenger to Ryan David, for $166,500, for Lot 27 in Park Place First Addition Phase 1.

-Bruce R. Cleckler to Bruce R. Cleckler, for $10, for Lots 2 and 3 in Parker Family Subdivision.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jarred K. Hunter, for $398,090, for LotA-54 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Christine M. Hamilton to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $202,000, for Lot 93 in Laurel Woods Phase IV.

-Bruna Monaliza Carvalho Da Costa Dias to Pietro Piazza, for $0, for Lot 19 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Patricia Domit to James C. Meadows, for $700,000, for Lot 17 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpours Addition to Inverness.

-AndreaTomlin to Olivia Carleton, for $167,000, for Lot 74 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Lakedra Denise Williams, for $166,500, for Lot 49 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Colleen P. Ramsey to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $95,805.15, for Lot 19 in Ironwood.

-Daniel James B. Boggio to Kallen Morrison Boggio, for $10, for Lot 50 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Holland Family LLC to Timothy Pace, for $17,000, for Lot 16 in Rolling Meadows Estates.

-Katherine E. Stephens to Allison L. Terrell, for $165,000, for Lot 55 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Connie Smithwick to Joseph Martin Shultz, for $349,000, for Lot 17 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Morgan Dial Ulas to Brandon Kynard, for $235,000, for Lot 37 in Hamlet 6th Sector.

-Jeremy A. Swenson to Erin K. Shields, for $617,500, for Lot 109 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 3.

-John Andrew Purvis to Hunter Bryant, for $235,000, for Lot 35 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition Resurvey of Lots 35 & 36.

-Classic American Homes Inc. to Michael Bryant Smith, for $450,000, for Lot 417 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Milton Woods to Andrew Michael Gurski, for $230,000, for Lot 60 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6 Resurvey of Lots 38-43 and 46-61B.

-Timothy Gordon Holden to Mary Kate Gowan, for $204,000, for Lot 16 in Brookfield Second Sector.

-Angela Rada to Ingrid Nereyda Sanchez De Rodriguez, for $159,900, for Lot 60 in Meriweather Sector1.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Chara Chua, for $183,890, for Lot 210 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Abe R. Ratliff to Don Carlos Jeffers, for $390,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Sandra Joyce Crumpton to Gregory Alan Wood, for $100,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Flemming Partners LLC to David P. Henry, for $403,136, for Lot 2014 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Timothy Craig Hoosier to David F. Painter, for $125,000, for Lot 2 in Sky Ridge.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to David Michael Russell, for $206,555, for Lot 43 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Three.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Betty E. Bearden, for 189,090, for Lot 209 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Donna Robison to Lindra D. Pippin, for $261,000, for Lot 20 in Tanglewood By the Creek Final Plat.

-Harriet H. Davis to Janice D. Pauls, for $246,500, for Lot 411 in Riverchase Country Club Eleventh Addition.

-Noemi Kinsey to Delbert A. Hopper, for $598,900, for Lot 826 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Virginia A. Williams to Morgan S. Froelich, for $154,000, for Lot 47 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Michael Shane Lucado to Arthur C. Hicks, for $435,000, for Lot 319 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Robert N. Halbrooks to Edward David Thornton, for $645,000, for Lot 13 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Gary Watkins to William Perry Smith, for $305,000, for Lot 11-14A in Mt Laurel Cottage Lots Resurvey of Lots 11-09 through 11-16 Block 11.

-Ryan L. Corcoran to Inseong Shin, for $455,000, for Lot A-25 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Rose Fraser to Linda G. Fraser, for $1, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kimberly Besecker to Thurman Scott Hamlet, for $279,000, for Lot 5148 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Jeffrey J. Chlarson to Bianca Lewis, for $162,000, for Lot 23 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Vickie Callie Pappas to William Spurlin, for $370,000, for Lot 44 in Southlake Cove.

-John C. Ross to Wendy C. Hobbs, for $242,000, for Lot 2117 in Old Cahaba V Fifth Addition.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to William Tyler Benton, for $212,520, for Lot 81 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-William S. Firesheets to William S. Firesheets, for $1, for Lot 1 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Kristyn T. Mathis to Cynthia G. Cagle, for $329,900, for Lot 37 in Helena Station.

-Joseph M. Powell to Joseph M. Powell, for $8,330, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Laura E. Smith, for $308,878, for Lot 150 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Valeria Pellegrino Frazzato, for $367,716, for Lot 1011 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-WB Real Estate LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $492,000, for Lot 3-A in Chelsea Crossings Survey of Outparcel 3-A & 3-B.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Juan Rodriguez Gonzalez, for $58,500, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, range 1 West.

-Kyle C. Roland to Kyle C. Roland, for $100, for Lot 19 in Mullins Addition to The Town of Helena.

-Stonebriar Properties LLC to Stonebriar Phase 2 Property Owners Association Inc., for $10, for Detention Area and Tree Conservation Area.

Dec. 4

-Brandon A. Horton to Stephen Lynn Garrett, for $429,900, for Lot 8 in Indian Forest Estates.

-Latrice Jones Thomas to Reynel Antunez Ramirez, for $230,000, for Lot 191 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Fiona H. Peden to Ricky Lynn Stewart, for $470,000, for Lot 1-88 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Bryant Bank to Skytoucher Farm and Outdoors LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 623 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 1.

-Stephen Donald Smith to Roger Boaz, for $75,000, for Lot 5 in Southern Hills.

-Danny O’Neil Meadows to James Doolan, for $445,000, for Lot 2 in St. Ives at Greystone Resurvey of Lots 2 and 5.

-Russell P. Redford to Jason M. Barksdale, for $227,000, for Lot 2829 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrected Map.

-Alejandra Guadalupe Hernandez to Aaron Hernandez, for $5,000, for Lot 32 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Ken L. Scheinert to Paul Hatch, for $120,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-First Financial Bank to DS Land Investments LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Tamela Ladner to Smita Patil, for $174,460, for Lot 14 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-Westervelt Company Inc. to Coy Gene Murdock, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Murdock Subdivision Final Plat.

-Kala L. Jackson to Mary J. Dean, for $218,000, for Lot 7-116 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Mike C. Brooks to Franklin Dwight Rice, for $455,000, for Lot 2 in Hodgens Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Timothy Johnson, for $276,635, for Lot 71 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Covenant Builders Inc. to S&C Family Partnership, for $10, for property in Section 6, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Marsha L. Caraway to Mickey C. Goneke, for $350,000, for Lot 42 in Cobblestone Square.

-Lorene D. Hughes to MDT Shelby Holdings LLC, for $290,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Lorene D. Hughes to MDT Shelby Holdings LLC, for $2090,00, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Crown Properties of Alabama LLC to Salem Elan Boots, for $270,000, for Lot 441 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Maronica M. McMullen, for $356,700, for Lot 88 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Abigail Van Wagner to Abigail J. Harmon, for $0, for Lot 50 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Donna Hampton to Teria Hall Dawson, for $205,000, for Lot 69 in Oakwood Village Phase One.

-Southern Growth Properties Inc. to Pelham SW LLC, for $850,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Joel C. Coppage to Kyle A. Wilson, for $243,000, for Lot 53 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 51 and 53.

-Conrad E. Brooks to James Enders, for $56,425, for Lot 1314 in Horizon a Condominium.

-James R. Douglass to Carol Hollins Roden, for $440,000, for Lot 150 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Lauren Hill Recknor, for $478,066, for Lot 603 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-David E. Allen to David E. Allen, for $1, for Lot 1 in Reif Subdivision.

-Michael G. Miller to Michael G. Miller, for $10, for Lot 13 in Ammersee Lakes Second Sector Amended Map.

-Shelby Construction LLC to Maria Janet Carrillo, for $170,000, for Lot 184 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Bill Stivers to Melany Susann Rogers, for $10, for Lot 1 in Rice Acres Map of Island Trailer Court.

-Thomas Kendall Stivers to Melany Susann Rogers, for $10, for property in Section 18, Township 24 North, Range 16 East.

-Wilhelmus J. Schaffers to Centennial Homes LLC, for $329,900, for Lot 4 in Heatherwood Estates Final Plat.

-Innovative Building Services LLC to Brian W. Burnett, for $80,000, for Lot 204 in Stonebridge 2nd Sector ReSubdivision of Lots 202-210.

-Berniece W. Peterson to Timothy Sanders Rogers, for $143,000, for Lot 26 in Deerwood Lake.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Trenton Austin Edwards, for $263,900, for Lot 12-26 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Kathryn A. Millett to Timothy Jon Lyons, for $556,700, for Lot 85 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-James Woods Development Inc. to Randall Griffin, for $740,000, for Lot 19-05 in Mt Laurel Phase 3B Sector 1.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Melinda M. Wilson, for $617,328, for Lot 411 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Chappell Development Inc. to Stephen Collins, for $169,000, for Lots 14 and 15 in Southhills Subdivision.

-Wesley L. Burnham to Peggy Burnham, for $10, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Wesley L. Burnham to Peggy Burnham, for $10, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Salvatore G. Minopoli to Tarrian Ridgley, for $235,000, for Lot 10 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-C. Penn to Paula R. Davis, for $300,000, for Lot 91 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Patrick J. Schexnailder, for $619,054, for Lot 418 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

Dec. 7

-Justin Clarke Kennedy to Michael Dillon Skinner, for $210,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Ashley L. Jackson to Joshua Leek, for $211,000, for Lot 105 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Sara P. Campbell to Noel Dean Hancock, for $462,040, for Lot 727in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Matt Willis to Paige Bauer, for $55,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Culpepper Family Subdivision.

-Blake E. Johnson to Scott Cameron White, for $302,000, for Lot 556 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Tracie L. Hopwood to Zachery H. Taylor, for $194,000, for Lot 280 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Stasha M. Randolph to Eric Lemcke, for $250,000, for Lot 59 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Patrick Cheatwood to Angelia D. Bryant, for $275,000, for Lot 24 in Heather Ridge Second Addition Phase One.

-Holland Homes LLC to Angelia Brown, for $645,794, for Lot 27 in Highlands Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Kathy W. Jordan to Paige Alison Tew, for $255,000, for Lot 646 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

-William C. Hughes to Jose Zenon Gonzalez Maldonado, for $22,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Tammie Boer to Jonathan Williams, for $310,000, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow 4th Addition.

-Ram Helena Development Partners LLC to DPG Shopping Centers LLC, for $568,000, for Lot 4 in Ram Helena Development Partners LLC Amended Final Plat.

-Robert Evans to Thomas Evans, for $340,000, for Lot 17 in Bent Creek Sector 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kelsey J. Holcomb, for $342,436, for Lot 156 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Luminita Person to Donald Ray Person, for $10, for Lot 43 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2.

-Carol Sue Swenson to Calvin Rex Whitworth, for $35,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Cathy E. Gapen to Gregory D. Neil, for $319,900, for Lot 808 in Forest Parks 8th Sector 1st Phase.

-Adams Homes LLC to Myint Lwin, for $188,614, for Lot 109 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Jeffrey Scott Sewell to Farrokh Binesh, for $419,500, for Lot 6 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Andrew A. Davenport to Laura S. Waldrip, for $237,000, for Lot 2-11 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-David Smith to Darien Morel, for $225,000, for Lot 61 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lots 670, 671 and 681 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lots 646, 648, 652 and 658 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Jenny G. Thrasher to Lonnie Streeter, for $240,000, for Lot 35 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Union State Bank to D M Properties & Associates LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Leigh S. Moe to Martin E. Frederick, for $715,000, for Lot 26 in Mountain Crest Estates Final Plat.

-Lynn B. Vega to Ryan Douglas Seibring, for $289,000, for Lot 812 in Forest Parks 8th Sector Phase 1.

-Amanda Smith to Cameron Shaw, for $175,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

Dec. 8

-Kimberly K. Hurst to Jedidiah Amos White, for $264,100, for Lot 6-40 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector Resurvey.

-Margaret R. Jackson to Lauri Galbreath, for $505,000, for Lot 50 in Greystone 4th Setor.

-LGI Homes Alabama LLC to CF KL Assets 2019 1 LLC, for $471,310, for Lots 11 and 14 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Re Recorded.

-Allyson L. Nunnally to Deshanta Ingram, for $202,000, for Lot 42 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Eric Leon Murphy to Daniel Decker, for $300,000, for Lot 115 in Willow Oaks.

-Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, for $10, for Lot 29 in Monte Tierra.

-Todd Eagle to Paul T. Richardson, for $232,500, for Lot 204 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Hannah Brooke Cochran to Harry Wayne Whitfield, for $160,000, for Lot 611 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Martha P. Bath to Parks Land Company LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Ellen D. Skipper to Karen Lyn Stephens, for $450,000, for property in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Aprille R. Hayes to Johnnie Carol Anderson, for $280,000, for Lot 161 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 7.

-Timothy Lance Parker to Jeffrey Hilburn, for $39,900, for Lot 16 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Donna A. Reynolds to Memeco Holifield, for $370,000, for Lot 40 in Wild Timber Phase 3 Final Plat.

-CGP Tattersall TB LLC to 6806 Tattersall LLC, for $10, for Lot 5-B1 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 6.

-Gwendolyn Simmons to Margaret Eads, for $252,000, for Lot 7-244 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Dianne Talyor Kenneth Floyd Jernigan, for $247,500, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Natalie Knox Shannon to Steven Jarod Gentry, for $195,000, for Lot 18 in Stone Meadows Phase 1.

-SB Dev. Corp. to Flemming Partners LLC, for $3,201,000, for Lots 4001, 4002, 4003, 4004, 4005, 4006, 4007, 4008, 4009, 4010, 4011, 4012, 4013, 4014, 4015, 4016, 4017, 4018, 4019, 4020, 4021, 4022, 4023, 4024, 4025, 4026, 4027, 4028, 4029, 4030, 4031, 4032 and 4033 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Peter J. Alexander to George M. Gould, for $235,000, for Lot 113 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Gateway Group Enterprises Inc. to Ethan Taylor Broadhead, for $159,000, for Lot 117 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Jody K. Tedeton to Jarrod Kyle Brewer, for $52,900 for property in Section 2, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher C. Hicks, for $353,210, for Lot 6043 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Carl J. Mosher to Robin D. Mosher, for $1, for Lot 8 in Broken Bow South Sector II Amended Map.

-Debra Marie McCurdy to Deidra C. Brown, for $225,000, for Lot 1 in Country Hills Family Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vidya Kumar, for $280,150, for Lot 1533 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vidya Kumar, for $274,650, for Lot 1504 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John David Crowe, for $366,300, for Lot A-84 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Anthony Campanelli, for $367,369, for Lot 6056 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Western REI LLC to William Brian Dillard, for $89,000, for Lot 2 in Oak Hill Townhomes.

-Adams Homes LLC to Bowden Real Estate BHM LLC, for $187,100, for Lot 110 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32.

-Sandra K. Bates to Kathryn S. Henson, for $186,000, for Lot 7 in Chase Plantation Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

-Noel D. Gartman to Mark Jon Davis, for $500,000, for Lot 1005 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 1st Phase.

-William B. Doherty to Leah Ingram Eagle, for $324,000, for Lot 7-168 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Austin L. Amerson to Joseph R. Danforah, for $364,900, for Lot 218 in Creekside Phase 2 Part A Final Record Plat.

-Emily Marie Bouzan to Emily Marie Bouzan, for $0, for Lot 4 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.

-Julia M. Bartle to Patricia Cantavespre, for $162,200, for Lot 1 in Hidden Creek II First Sector.

-David E. McCrary to John R. Spears, for $84,000 for Lot 1 in Ruby Webters One Lot Subdivision.

Dec. 9

-Gregory B. Pack to Nathan Douglas Park, for $399,000, for Lot 5 in Havenwood Park Second Sector.

-Joshua James Marley to Taylor Dallas Marley, for $10, for Lot 80 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Christopher Williamson to Katie Reynolds, for $145,000, for Lot 1 in Spring Water Estates.

-Douglas Clayton to RMH2 Properties LLC, for $147,000, for Lot 153 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Katherine O’Neal Gilbert to Allison Ann Callahan, for $284,500, for Lot 110 in Willow Oaks.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Timothy Jay Purvis, for $422,155, for Lot 726 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Michael J. Moore to John H. Sherman, for $450,000, fo rLot 21 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 19 and 21B.

-Wendy S. Yousif to James D. Freeman, for $239,000, for Lot 34 in Calumet Meadows.

-Barron Pace Reid to Stephen Allen Frees, for $264,900, for Lot 3 in Pools Addition to Royal Oaks.

-Donald Woodford Shirley to Jeffery Lee Rogers, for $174,000, for Lot 18 in Fairview.

-Julie Ann Smith to Ann Fly Howard, for $315,000, for Lot 21 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Kerry Dwayne Styron to Neil Bailey, for $150,000, for Lot 50 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Mary Katherine Snider to Jason Garrard Novitski, for $10, for Lot 101 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Lynn R. Garrison to Kyle Marsh Vanderford, for $390,000, for Lot 136 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Jesse Driscoll to Wendy Yousif, for $320,000, for Lot 11-17 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Melvin G. Dupuis to Jesse Martin Driscoll, for $155,000, for Lot 219 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-WG Alabama Olive LLC to Clear Springs Apartment Homes LLC, for $10, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Alabama Power Company to Hubert Sheffield, for $110,000, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Karen D. Pybus to Virginia P. Smith, for $123,000, for Lot 12 in Arden Subdivision.

-Regions Bank to Craig M. Dollar, for $418,000, for Lot 4-A in Woodford A Subdivision of Inverness.

-Brian E. Stutzman to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 89 in Ivey Brook Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Hodges, for $418,983, for Lot A-55 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kristina Grayson Carr Woodson, for $255,732, for Lot 68 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Ralph O. Hall to Ralph O. Hall, for $128,250, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Alliance Wealth Builders Inc. to Michael Cheng, for $146,900, for Lot 13 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Gregory D. Cromeens, for $477,408, for Lot 604 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Richard R. Brewer to Kevin Henderson, for $265,000, for Lots 21 and 46 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 2.

-Joann D. Peacock to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $176,677, for Lots 2 and 3 in Bensons Camp.

-Brooks Wall to Payton Chesser, for $6,500, for Lot 79 in Cameron Woods.

-Carol Paulette Madonia to Angela Owens, for $10, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Natalie L. Mason, for $239,694, for Lot 93 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Karen Allen to Joel Thomas Kilgore, for $835,000, for Lot 30-05 in Highland Lakes 30th Sector.

-Lein Nolan Shory to DAL Properties LLC, for $1,050,000, for Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Willie Mae Moore to Willie Mae Moore, for $500, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Gregory Kyle Thompson to Lauren M. Kimball, for $170,000, for Lot 33 in Southwind 2nd Sector.

-Information and Transparency in Real Estate for the Safe Future LLC to GVP LLC, for $234,000, for Lots 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 102, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 143, 144, 145 and 146 in Townside Square Sector One FInal Plat.

Dec. 10

-Emily Brooke O. Pevy to Joseph Stephenson, for $323,000, for Lot 59 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Jake P. Engle, for $405,466, for Lot 2080 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Mojgan Chamanara, for $230,000, for Lot 1107 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John H. Esfeller, for $405,330, for Lot 2197 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Jerry Brown to Alladin Abdo Obeid, for $155,000, for Lot 13 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Lynda Latham Glover to AG Farms LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Beverly M. Crumpton to Kelley Crumpton, for $171,000, for Lots 10 and 11 in Alabaster Highlands.

-Shane M. Jones to State of Alabama, for $260,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South Range 3 West.

-Lorrie A. Hebson to State of Alabama, for $7,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-LeLa Mae Ray to Kenneth Wayne Ray, for $1, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Joseph F. Stephens to Joseph Elliott Jones, for $359,900, for Lot 37 in Altadena Bend Second Sector Amended Map.

-Brian H. Champion to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $130,500, for Lot 4 in Meadowgren.

-Angela T. Black to Cody L. Gilbert, for $399,900, for Lot 128 in Lakewood Phase 1 Final Plat.

-ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, for $469,828.96, for Lot 646 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, for $469,828.96, for Lot 19 in Monte Tierra First Addition.

-Linda Porter to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $182,000, for Lot 2 in Navajo Pines.

-Bhavinkumar Parsotambhai Patel to Bhavin Patel, for $10, for Lot 205 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Heidi B. Callicott to Joshua Jackson Cherry, for $469,900, for Lot 50 in Forest Meadows Second Sector.

-David Russell Butler to Destiny Acevedo, for $193,000, for Lot 37 in Southern Hills.

-Billie Carol Allen to Amy E. Allen, for $280,080, for Lot 25 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to John Edward Fargason, for $513,232, for Lot 518 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

-CIM Trust 2016 2 to Lorena Bautista Bucio, for $102,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Margaret A. Davies to Keith Johnson, for $75,000, for Lot 18 in Bridlewood Forest.

-Jorge Salguero to Franklin Israel Sanchez Cruz, for $380,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Sebastian Ruben Riback, for $159,900, for Lot 76 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Acme Storage LLC to Iron Gear Columbiana LLC, for $500,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Dec. 11

-Randall Bradley Boone to Stella Tipton, for $5,000, for Lots 11 and 22 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Eric H. Sansom to Alexander Sugg, for $190,000, for Lot 149 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to Alden Lee Davis, for $186,376, for Lot 80 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Danny Craig Price, for $306,400, for Lot 7-157 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Ricky Arlin McBridge, for $295,900, for Lot 12-30 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Robert Wilson to Bryan A. Coyne, for $390,000, for Lot 15-06 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-5 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 846 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to TImothy Lee Horton, for $273,750, for Lot 7-110 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-101 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 652 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 658 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 648 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 646 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-James W. Woods to Kevin D. Jones, for $315,000, for Lot 9 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Plat.

-Chappell Development Inc. to Amanda Putterie, for $439,000, for Lot 4 in Liberty Cove Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Michael Alec Etheredge, for $264,624, for Lot 7-208 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Steven D. Gooch, for $265,000, for Lot 7-207 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-HMME Development LLC to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $215,000, for Lot 112 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

-Valor Communities LLC to Menachem Mordechai Rifkind, for $171,675, for Lot 78 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Alex Dramaine Cox, for $326,178.51, for Lot 125 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Geary D. Allison to Willis H. Smitherman, for $387,000, for Lot 97 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Felicity N. Blunt to Jonathan Edward Clarke, for $150,000, for Lot 13 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Valor Communities LLC to Jairus Boston, for $231,028, for Lot 328 in Union Station Phase III.

-Valerie Hudgins to Randall Hudgins, for $230,000, for Lot 537 in Greystone Legacy 5th Sector Phase III.

-Schmidt Properties LLC to Mitchell G. Carter, for $170,000, for Lot 111 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.

-James Bowers to Bowers Properties LLC, for $10, for Lot 12 in Red Oaks Farms Resurvey 3 Amended Survey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Spencer Biasco, for $290,400, for Lot 1607 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kenneth Darryl Moore, for $242,590, for Lot 23 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Linda L. Brackin to Linda Mirel Brackin Gill, for $313,100, for Lot 4 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-Harry L. Predmore to Harry Lee Predmore, for $362,720, for Lot 2 in Shires.

-KC M. Dickerson to Austin Finch, for $247,000, for Lot 52 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector 7.

-Diane Moore to Catherine Odom, for $30,000, for Lots 1 and 4A in Andrew Moore Family Subdivision.

-Maureen E. Balough to Rental Resource Group LLC, for $116,000, for Lot 39 in Calera Commons Townhomes Amended Plat.

-Lynn Fortney to Francisco Rojas, for $115,000, for Lot 20 in Canterbury Estates 1st Addition.

-Bethany Anne Schramm to Alice M. Mitchell, for $218,500, for Lot 5 in Bridlewood Subdivision.

-Zachary Lamar Sartain to Bethany Anne Schramm, for $230,000, for Lot 4 in Kentwood Fourth Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to James G. Mitchell, for $422,580, for Lot 624 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Clara Janice W. Smith to Gerald Anthony Aspito, for $420,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.

-Eagles Nest Development LLC to William Oliver Parker, for $65,000, for Lot 2 in Eagle Nest.

-Billy T. McDanal to David Machado, for $503,000, for Lot 10 in Fox Valley Amended Map.

-Marquita C. Cocke to Steven S. Jackson, for $554,000, for Lot 22 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase II.

-Dawn McGlothan to Ernest McGlothan, for $250,000, for Lot 2423 in Highlands Lakes 24th Sector.

-Patricia Morris Mackey to Terry Reeves, for $223,000, for Lot 2-17 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Kristen Peveler Dunn to Hiep Thi Tran, for $195,000, for Lot 31 in Magnolia Park St. Charles Place Phase Three Sector One.

-Kevin A. Palmier to Donald Reeves, for $129,500, for Lot 909 in Horizon Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Billy Ray Moore, for $412,435, for Lot 4028 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Sheryl Lilly Buncic to Xueping Ma, for $145,000, for Lot 10 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.

-Lisa Siskey to Lisa Siskey, for $212,400, for Lot 104 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Record Plat.

-Brandon Howard to Norman M. Douglas, for $20,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Gayle Barnette to David M. Cooper, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Old Town Helena.

-Brandy Bailey to Mary Allison Young, for $162,000, for Lot 23 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1-23.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Bellamy Suparna Datta, for $766,451, for Lot 1209 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Patti Williams to Christie Mickle, for $120,000, for Lot 929 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-James E. Gill to James E. Gill, for $30,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.