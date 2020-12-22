Alabaster library holds holiday programs

ALABASTER ­– December has been a busy month at the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster as staff members and patrons have taken part in holiday-themed programs.

Children enjoyed a virtual visit from Santa’s Village livestreamed via the library’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Santa Claus, Mrs. Santa Claus and a friendly elf read more than a dozen wish-filled letters written and illustrated by youngsters who use the Alabaster library.

Santa and Mrs. Claus read The Night Before Christmas by Clement C. Moore, and Mrs. Claus also shared an interactive seasonal story.

Then, the trio sang Christmas carols and wished everyone a merry Christmas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the library livestreamed a do-it-yourself holiday craft program.

Participants learned how to create a gingerbread-like house using various edible items, along with how to make one from paper.

The session, presented by Youth Services Librarian Frances Smith, also included making jug Santas and reindeer, bottle snowmen and toy soldiers, fancy envelopes and pine cone pals.

Members of the Albert L. Scott Library Board of Trustees attended a work session and their last meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 1, during which they received gift boxes containing treats from the library staff.

The staff provided the boxes to thank board members for their service.