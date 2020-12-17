Area churches hosting Christmas-themed services

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

Churches in the Shelby County area will observe Christmas Eve and other Christmas-themed services throughout the coming week.

Due to the severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some churches are making their services virtual only, while others are limiting the number of people who can attend in person.

Below is a list of churches in Shelby County hosting services broken down by city:

Alabaster

–Church of the Highlands–Alabaster will host Christmas at Highlands on Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Check Churchofthehighlands.com to make a reservation. Some time slots may be filled.

–First Baptist Church of Alabaster will host a Christmas Eve Silent Lord’s Supper on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

–First Presbyterian Church is hosting a Christmas Eve candlelight service and communion on Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

–First United Methodist Church of Alabaster will host several events including Jingle Jam Family Service on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m.; outdoor worship Dec. 24 at 200 Depot Street at 5 p.m.; and traditional Christmas Eve service in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. RSVP required. Sign up at Signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4fa5a629abf49-chapel.

–Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit will host its Christmas Eve Communion service virtually on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

–Kingwood Church will host its Christmas Eve service, “A Not So Silent Night,” Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m., online or in person. No childcare provided.

–Siluria Baptist Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

–Westwood Baptist Church Christmas Eve services will take place Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., followed by a second service at 3:30 p.m. In order to stay compliant with the CDC, attendance is limited to 350 people. RSVP required.

Birmingham

–Asbury United Methodist Church will host its Christmas Eve traditional services on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and its contemporary service at 6 p.m.

–Christ the King Lutheran Church will host reservations-only Christmas Eve services beginning with a drive-in service at 2:45 p.m., followed by contemporary service (4:30 p.m.), traditional service (7 p.m.) and Christmas Day service (9 a.m.). Sign up at Ctkbham.org.

–Church of the Highlands–Greystone will host Christmas at Highlands on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Check Churchofthehighlands.com to make a reservation. Some time slots may be filled.

–The Church at Brook Hills will host Christmas Eve gatherings on Dec. 24 at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

–Christ Church United Methodist will host Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion services on Dec. 24 with traditional ceremonies at 2 and 6 p.m. and contemporary services at 4 and 8 p.m.

–Double Oak Community Church will host Christmas Eve Communion services at both the Mt Laurel and Chelsea campuses at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Go to the church website at Doubleoak.ccbchurch.com and click the link on the church calendar to register.

–MeadowBrook Baptist Church will host Christmas Eve candlelight services on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

–North Shelby Baptist Church will host “Candles, Carols and Communion” on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Register at Northshelbybaptist.org.

–Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church will host its Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (family-friendly) or at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (Communion). Make reservations at Ompc.org.

– Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church will hold Christmas Mass on Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the church with Father Kelly and in the Social Hall with Msgr. Rohling; and at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the church with Father Kelly. Also Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. in the church with Father Kelly.

–Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church will host Mass on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.

­–Valleydale Church will hold Christmas Eve candlelight services Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.



Calera

–Collectivus Church will host Christmas Eve candlelight services Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Chelsea

–Liberty Baptist Church will host its Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.

–Morningstar United Methodist Church will host Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., both in person and online. RSVP at Mstarumc.com.

Columbiana

–First Baptist Church of Columbiana will be streaming its Christmas Eve candlelight service on its Facebook page. All tickets for the event have been distributed. See the church’s Facebook page for updates.

Helena

–Grace Christian Church will host its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

–Helena United Methodist Church will offer four options for Christmas Eve worship this year: 1) pre-recorded online service available beginning Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., 2) sanctuary service Dec. 23 at 7 p.m., 3) sanctuary service Dec. 24 at 3 p.m. or 4) sanctuary service Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

–Christ Community Church will host its Christmas Eve candlelight service on Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Make reservations at Christcommunity.net/christmaseve.

Montevallo

–Montevallo First Baptist Church will host its “Christmas, Candles, Carols and Communion” service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

–Montevallo Presbyterian Church will host its Christmas Eve communion service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

Pelham

–First Baptist Church of Pelham is livestreaming its “Night of Hope” Christmas program on Facebook.

–Indian Springs Baptist Church will host its Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m.

–Crosscreek Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Mark it on your calendars and save the evening time to join together for Christmas.