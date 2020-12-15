Judy Cook Jackson

Sterrett

Judy Cook Jackson, age 72, of Sterrett, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13.

The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18 at Shelby Memory Gardens with Bro. Gary Bradley officiating.

Ms. Jackson is survived by her daughter, Michelle Cain (Roger); grandchildren, Matt Zettler and Colton Cain; special friend, Frank Daniel; and siblings, Pam Cook Dedeaux, Curtis Cook (Donna), Keron Mills (Wayne), Martha Lynn Volman (Larry), and Charlene Jayroe Allen (Jim).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.