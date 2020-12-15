Commission approves bid for traffic signal installation in Chelsea

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission approved several resolutions at its Dec. 14 meeting, including one for a traffic signal at an intersection in Chelsea and another for the retirement of a county fixture.

The Commission awarded a $144,062 bid from Stone and Sons Electric for the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Shelby County 36 and Shelby County 11 in Chelsea.

County Engineer Randy Cole thanked Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer for the city’s willingness to meet the county halfway on the cost of the signal installation at the intersection, which is located near a railroad crossing.

“We got a really good price on that,” Cole said, adding the work on the installation will start when the parts can be procured. “It will be a little while before it’s up and operating. We’ll get it up as soon as we can.”

Cole said a gas generator at the intersection will serve as a backup source of electricity for the traffic signal in the event of a power outage.

Another resolution honored Carol Hill upon her retirement after 11 years of service as Shelby County’s Board of Registrars chairman.

“Carol Hill has maintained the accuracy and integrity of the county’s voters’ lists,” the resolution read. “Carol Hill has exhibited strong and progressive leadership on behalf of Shelby County and its citizens during her role as chairman of the Voter Registrar’s Office.”

Also a retired educator, Hill served in the Shelby County School System for 25 years.

She has also served as a board member with the Shelby County Arts Council and with Leadership Shelby County on the organization’s “Legislative Day.”

Hill and her husband, Rep. Mike Hill, have been married for nearly 50 years and have three children.

In other business, the Commission:

Approved a bid for liquid aluminum sulfate from Southern Ionics Inc. for $0.1625 per dry pound delivered.

Approved a $170,300 bid from Global Aviation Helicopter Division LLC for a refurbished L3 WESCAM MX-10 camera package for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue services.

Approved alcohol beverage licenses for CJ’s Liquor and CJ’s Country Corner in Columbiana.

Approved for the next Commission meeting to be held on Monday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.