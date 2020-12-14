Mike O. Lamar

Columbiana

Mike O. Lamar, age 88, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 10.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Casey Crumpton officiating. A private burial will follow. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

He was born Jan. 22, 1932 to Lewis and Maggie Lamar. He married the love of his life, Juanita Salser, on Aug. 22, 1955, who preceded him in death on Sept. 25, 2005.

Mike was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family was his treasure. He was best known to the children for his popcorn and jellybeans. He was notorious for his cornbread and boiled peanuts.

Mike was a logger for most of his life, spending much time with his three boys, Kenneth, Steve, and Craig. He instilled his work ethic down to them as he led them by example.

Mike proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. He loved his country and flew his American flag proudly.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Lamar (Mistie), Steve Lamar, and Craig Lamar (Loray); five grandchildren, Justin Lamar (Kaleigh), Ashley Crumpton (Casey), Jared Lamar (Coral), Joshua Lamar (Kristine), and Lacey Lamar (Devin); eight great grandchildren, Emily, Brantley, Paisley, Laytyn, Jeb, Walker, Ellie, and Gavin; sister, Deloris Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to New Bethesda Baptist Church, where he was an active member until his health would no longer permit.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.